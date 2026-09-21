Interest in diesel cars has taken a substantial hit in recent months as the price of fuel has hit its highest recorded level in UK history. New Auto Express exclusive data reveals that buyer enquiries for diesel models on our sister site, Carwow, have fallen by a third in the last six months. Drivers are instead turning to hybrids and EVs amid pressure on the global oil market.

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Between March and the end of September 2026, enquiries – i.e requests to dealers for quotes or test drives – dropped by 33 per cent, while interest in petrol cars only fell by around a quarter. At the same time, enquiries for EVs rose by 28 per cent; curiously, enquiries for hybrids dropped by eight per cent, suggesting high fuel prices are turning drivers away from fossil fuels altogether and forcing them to consider full-electric models.

In fact, enquiries for diesel fell by 14 per cent in the last week alone compared to the week prior, driven largely by a recent spike in the cost of fuel. Diesel cars have so far accounted for 4.6 per cent of new car registrations in 2026, which is perhaps no surprise given the dwindling number of options available to buyers. Late last year, Auto Express discovered that just 91 diesel car models were on sale in the UK, compared with 240 a decade prior. That number has reduced even further in the months since.

Record prices for diesel fuel

According to the RAC, filling up at the black pump will now set drivers back on average £1.99 per litre on average, with the typical motorway service station charging as much as £2.16. The cost to brim the average diesel car’s 55-litre fuel tank now stands at over £109 – £30 more than at the start of the US-Iran war that’s caused the cost of petrol and diesel to spiral out of control.