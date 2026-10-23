Car crashes jump 8% when the clocks go back

It can be pretty disheartening when the clocks go back and you return home from work in the dark, but as data from the AA suggests, it’s more dangerous as well as bleaker.

The AA Accident Assist recovery and claim management service has revealed that when the clocks went back in 2025, the claims it handled in the following two weeks went up from 2,949 in the fortnight before to 3,178. That’s an increase of 7.8 per cent, although this is an improvement, with the AA reporting an 11 per cent increase each year from 2022-2024, albeit when measured for the following three weeks rather than two.

The AA is using the data to raise awareness of the more challenging driving conditions brought on by the change, ahead of the clocks going back this Sunday on 25 October.

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Previous research from the motoring organisation showed that 50 per cent of the 10,500 drivers it surveyed found it difficult to see cyclists and pedestrians in some autumn driving conditions, with 52 per cent claiming other drivers do not use their lights correctly. 40 per cent voiced a dislike for driving on darker mornings and evenings, with the same percentage claiming to “regularly see other vehicles with defective lights”.