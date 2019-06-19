When you get a warning light on the dashboard or are suddenly faced with a dribble as you operate the windscreen washers, you know it is time to top up the screen wash reservoir.

Many drivers just pour in whatever is on the shelf at a service station or top up with water, but there is a real difference between a fluid’s cleaning ability and its resistance to freezing in winter.

A smeared windscreen is a safety issue, so it makes sense to buy the best wash you can and keeping a bottle in the car’s boot. It usually works out cheaper than buying at a garage or main dealer.

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To stretch them further, some fluids can be mixed with water in summer to make them more economical or left undiluted in winter to ensure they keep flowing in the coldest weather. Which of the eight is our clear winner?

How we tested them

We expect fluids to be useful all year round, so put the screen wash at the suggested winter concentration in a syringe and placed it is a freezer, checking if they were still flowing at one, two and three hours at -15 degrees Centigrade.

We took another sample mixed to the summer ratios and tested it on our windscreen to check how it shifted simulated bird droppings, insect remains and grease smears after a 10-second wash/wipe. We then took into account value before tallying up the final score.

Best screenwash

Keep reading to discover the best screenwash to cut through the grime…

Prestone Extreme Performance Concentrated Screen Wash