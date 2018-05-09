Best wiper blades 2025

They might just seem like boring strips of rubber, but wipers are crucial to your safety. They are expected to continually drag water, dirt and even ice from the surface of your windscreen to keep it crystal clear. They also have to do this in all weathers.

Because wiper blades tend to deteriorate gradually, we often won’t notice they are worn until they finally split, or an MoT tester fails them. With a new set fitted, you’ll wonder how you put up with them for so long.

It’s an easy DIY maintenance job to replace most wipers, so we’d suggest you can save cash by swapping them yourself just before the annual test or a service, rather than pay garage prices. But which is best? We tried seven at various price points to see if there is a clear winner.

How we tested them

We tried a pair of ‘aero’ blades on a Fiat Panda, with 23-inch and 16-inch blades required for the supermini.

First, we placed the blades in a freezer at -20 degrees before installing them. They were then tested on a wet and dry screen.

We checked how easy they were to fit and the appearance once in place. We then scored them on noise, juddering and smearing.

Best wiper blades

Below we rate the best wiper blades you can buy in 2025

Bosch AeroTwin