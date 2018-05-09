Best wiper blades 2025
Which wipers blades are best at clearing your windscreen in all weathers?
They might just seem like boring strips of rubber, but wipers are crucial to your safety. They are expected to continually drag water, dirt and even ice from the surface of your windscreen to keep it crystal clear. They also have to do this in all weathers.
Because wiper blades tend to deteriorate gradually, we often won’t notice they are worn until they finally split, or an MoT tester fails them. With a new set fitted, you’ll wonder how you put up with them for so long.
It’s an easy DIY maintenance job to replace most wipers, so we’d suggest you can save cash by swapping them yourself just before the annual test or a service, rather than pay garage prices. But which is best? We tried seven at various price points to see if there is a clear winner.
How we tested them
We tried a pair of ‘aero’ blades on a Fiat Panda, with 23-inch and 16-inch blades required for the supermini.
First, we placed the blades in a freezer at -20 degrees before installing them. They were then tested on a wet and dry screen.
We checked how easy they were to fit and the appearance once in place. We then scored them on noise, juddering and smearing.
Best wiper blades
Below we rate the best wiper blades you can buy in 2025
Bosch AeroTwin
- Price: around £25 (pair)
- Rating: 5 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
There’s no doubt rivals are catching up, but we still put the AeroTwins at the top of the pile, with a great all-round performance and a price which has fallen since our last test. It means they’re cheaper than Halfords’ own-brand wipers and just a few quid more than most other rivals.
We think they are worth the price. Fitting is simple, and an extra lever holds the blade firmly in place on the hook, ensuring it is judder-free and secure. The performance was unchanged whether the blades were straight out of the freezer or left to bake in 30-degree heat.
Lucas Airflex
- Price: around £21 (pair)
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: wiperblades.co.uk
We’ve tried various Lucas wipers before and they have always had a middling performance, but these Airflexes seem to have moved up a gear, and they came close to toppling the Bosch in this test, especially with a lower price.
A double-clip arrangement means they are held securely and the wipe pattern is smear-free across the entire screen at all temperatures and speeds. They only lose points because they are noisier, with a louder ‘thump’ when changing direction.
Simply Wipers
- Price: around £24 (pair)
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: jrpdistribution.co.uk
You may not have heard of Simply, but the brand appears on a variety of impressive car-care products. A QR code on the packaging leads to a video which helps explain the fitment, with eight adaptors in the box.
Once in place, the Simplys matched the winning Bosch blades in almost every way. They only lost out on a win as the quality doesn’t feel quite as good and the Simply website suggested a smaller 22-inch blade on the driver’s side of our Panda.
Halfords Wiper Blade Flat Upgrade
- Price: around £28 (pair)
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
If you are worried about fitting your new wipers, don’t fret as the Halfords blades could hardly be easier to install. They simply push into the hook, which looks a little unfinished but seemed just as secure as the double-clasped rivals.
The blades did a great job, wiping the screen quietly with some barely detectable smearing. Our main issue with them is the price. Despite being an own-brand product, they’re the most expensive in the test and we can see no reason to justify it.
Mehr
- Price: around £18 (pair)
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
Although new to the UK, Mehr has been around in Europe for decades and has launched here with some keen pricing – they are around a fiver less than the better-known brands. The blades are easy to fit, helped by QR codes on the packaging which link directly to installation videos, but once in place the fixings felt fragile compared to these rivals.
When wiping, the Mehrs are quiet, but both sides left a smear in the middle of the screen.
Quinton Hazell Aeroflex
- Price: around £22 (pair)
- Rating: 3 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
Many garages stock Quinton Hazell wipers, so they may well be what you get if your car fails its MoT and needs new blades fitting there and then.
On the plus side they fit easily once you’ve worked your way through an array of adaptors, and look good once in place, with a neat clip that locks them securely to the Panda’s hook.
They wiped well on most of the screen but were let down by a judder at the bottom of both blades, which may prove annoying.
Temu XiLi
- Price: around £4
- Rating: 2 stars
- Contact: temu.com
The price here isn’t a misprint – buy your blades from Temu and they really do cost £1.80 for the 16-incher and £2.12 for the larger wiper – once you have added a few more items to reach the minimum for free postage. Other than a lack of packaging or instructions, they look every inch as good as others. But the top and bottom quarters of the blade don’t touch the screen, leaving large areas unwiped.
Verdict
It’s another win for the Bosch AeroTwins. Not only do they still offer the best wiping performance, but they are also quiet, easy to fit and look stylish. Lucas is a surprise runner-up with its new Airflex, while third place goes to Simply, which couldn’t quite measure up to the Bosch.
- Bosch AeroTwin
- Lucas Airflex
- Simply Wipers
