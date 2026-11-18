Waymo has temporarily pulled its driverless taxis from all US freeways, following the state of California banning them from its freeways in light of numerous incidents.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles said the vehicle posed an “imminent hazard to public safety” following high-profile incidents. In one, a trio of Waymo vehicles entered a construction zone on Route 101, and in another, a Waymo Jaguar I-Pace was seen attempting to get past a California Highway Patrol rolling blockade. The ban will not be removed until Waymo "demonstrates to the department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions."

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Following the California ban on 11 November, Waymo voluntarily suspended its highway operations nationwide. "In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance," it said.

Numerous problems have been reported elsewhere. A CNN investigation earlier this year “identified hundreds of incidents in which robotaxis allegedly made dangerous manoeuvres and struggled with obstacles that humans instinctively handle,” the news company said.

Waymo meanwhile claims that according to analysis of 220 million miles of autonomous driving up to March 2026, its autonomous cars experienced 82 per cent fewer injury-causing crashes compared to "an average human driver". The company is owned by Alphabet, which is Google’s parent company.

Is Waymo coming to the UK?

The issues experienced by Waymo in the USA come at the same time as the company’s UK operations are facing regulatory issues. The company had been mapping out the streets of London with a fleet of adapted Jaguar I-Pace EVs, albeit with a safety driver on board, and had hoped to roll out a full service by September 2026.

That never happened, with driverless vehicle operation in London lacking both permit approval from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and operational guidelines from TFL (Transport for London). A UK debut for the service is now not expected until 2027.

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