£10 error could delay car finance scandal compensation for millions of drivers
An error in calculating its 17 per cent APR reduction figure means some consumers may be underpaid under current plans
The Financial Conduct Authority has admitted to an error when calculating a small number of car finance scandal compensation claims. This could delay payouts for millions of motorists.
Ahead of two challenges due in court to present evidence against the FCA’s finance compensation redress scheme, the UK’s financial regulator conceded that an error had been made when calculating how much compensation claimants are due. A “small number” of agreements were miscategorised when the FCA built its payout formula, something that could have a minor impact on the amount of redress affected parties receive.
“While the potential impact on average compensation is small – less than £10 per agreement, on average – we recognise this affects the ongoing litigation,” the FCA said in a statement.
As it stands, the FCA’s formula to calculate car finance compensation payouts involves utilising an APR reduction method to see how much additional interest was paid. Car finance agreements signed from April 1 2014 see 17 per cent cut off the borrower’s original interest rate, while those prior to this point see the rate slashed by 21 per cent. However, when devising these figures, the FCA said it accidentally miscategorised a handful of loan agreements, meaning the 17 per cent reduction figure may need readjustment by one or two percentage points.
The regulator says it’s “sorry for the further uncertainty this creates for consumers and firms”. Adding that: “we will provide an update on any further material developments”.
However, one of the biggest challengers to the FCA’s redress scheme, consumer rights organisation, Consumer Voice, claims the impact of the FCA’s miscalculation could be much wider than initially thought. This would almost certainly strengthen legal challenges and delay compensation payouts.
“The FCA’s admission that it made errors in the data behind its compensation formula only came to light while they were preparing to defend their scheme in court and shows how important independent scrutiny is,” said the advocacy group’s co-founder, Alex Neill.
Consumer Voice’s concern is that an incorrect reduction figure could mean many consumers may have been excluded from payouts for not meeting the minimum overpayment threshold – £120 prior to April 1 2017 and £150 after that date – when in fact they did.
“The initial indications are that the 17 per cent adjustment is too low even on the FCA’s own methodology and under-compensates consumers,” Neill continued. “The FCA has yet to tell us whether lenders will now have to revisit decision letters they have already issued telling many consumers they do not have an eligible claim under the FCA’s scheme.”
In the meantime, the FCA has instructed Barclays to pause its redress efforts after the lender announced in early November 2026 that it would begin offering early settlements to a select group of claimants. The remainder of the car finance redress scheme remains on hold for the time being as the FCA waits to confront opposition to its plans from both lenders and consumer rights groups in an Upper Tribunal hearing between February 6 and March 3 2027 – the outcome of which could not only affect how much is paid out, but who’s eligible for compensation, too.
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