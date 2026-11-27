The regulator says it’s “sorry for the further uncertainty this creates for consumers and firms”. Adding that: “we will provide an update on any further material developments”.

However, one of the biggest challengers to the FCA’s redress scheme, consumer rights organisation, Consumer Voice, claims the impact of the FCA’s miscalculation could be much wider than initially thought. This would almost certainly strengthen legal challenges and delay compensation payouts.

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“The FCA’s admission that it made errors in the data behind its compensation formula only came to light while they were preparing to defend their scheme in court and shows how important independent scrutiny is,” said the advocacy group’s co-founder, Alex Neill.

Consumer Voice’s concern is that an incorrect reduction figure could mean many consumers may have been excluded from payouts for not meeting the minimum overpayment threshold – £120 prior to April 1 2017 and £150 after that date – when in fact they did.

“The initial indications are that the 17 per cent adjustment is too low even on the FCA’s own methodology and under-compensates consumers,” Neill continued. “The FCA has yet to tell us whether lenders will now have to revisit decision letters they have already issued telling many consumers they do not have an eligible claim under the FCA’s scheme.”

In the meantime, the FCA has instructed Barclays to pause its redress efforts after the lender announced in early November 2026 that it would begin offering early settlements to a select group of claimants. The remainder of the car finance redress scheme remains on hold for the time being as the FCA waits to confront opposition to its plans from both lenders and consumer rights groups in an Upper Tribunal hearing between February 6 and March 3 2027 – the outcome of which could not only affect how much is paid out, but who’s eligible for compensation, too.

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