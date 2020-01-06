Kia guns for the Volkswagen Golf in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express this week we test the Kia K4 against the VW Golf and have an exclusive image of the new Polestar 2
In this week’s issue of Auto Express Kia is gunning for Volkswagen as the all-new K4 goes head-to-head with the evergreen Golf in a hatchback battle royale.
We also have the lowdown on the mean and (not so) lean Audi RS 5, which has been revealed with a powerful 630bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Plus, we have an exclusive image of the next-generation Polestar 2 and get a taste of the outrageous Peugeot Polygon concept.
In the drives section we try out the £37k Tesla Model 3, get behind the wheel of the blistering Land Rover Defender OCTA and get to grips with the updated Peugeot E-308 SW.
If that wasn’t enough we deep dive into AI car design and find out how close we are to artificial intelligence actually being able to design your next car.
