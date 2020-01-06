Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Kia guns for the Volkswagen Golf in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express this week we test the Kia K4 against the VW Golf and have an exclusive image of the new Polestar 2

By:Pete Baiden
25 Feb 2026
Auto Express issue 1,922

In this week’s issue of Auto Express Kia is gunning for Volkswagen as the all-new K4 goes head-to-head with the evergreen Golf in a hatchback battle royale.

We also have the lowdown on the mean and (not so) lean Audi RS 5, which has been revealed with a powerful 630bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Plus, we have an exclusive image of the next-generation Polestar 2 and get a taste of the outrageous Peugeot Polygon concept.

In the drives section we try out the £37k Tesla Model 3, get behind the wheel of the blistering Land Rover Defender OCTA and get to grips with the updated Peugeot E-308 SW.

If that wasn’t enough we deep dive into AI car design and find out how close we are to artificial intelligence actually being able to design your next car.

Skip advert
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
23 Feb 2026
Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest
Winter range test - header

Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest

What does winter do to the capabilities of five long-range EVs? Our brutal 370-mile trip reveals everything - but did they all make it?
Features
23 Feb 2026
Are EVs really cheaper to run? Exclusive electric vs petrol running costs analysis
Are EVs really cheaper to run?

Are EVs really cheaper to run? Exclusive electric vs petrol running costs analysis

EVs have been sold primarily on their low running costs; we do the maths to see if the benefits are genuine
Features
24 Feb 2026

