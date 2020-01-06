Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Citroen 2CV previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express this week we reveal the best cars to own in the UK and have exclusive images of the new Citroen 2CV

By:Pete Baiden
11 Jun 2025
Auto Express issue 1,886

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the best cars to own in the UK as voted for by you as part of the 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

We also have a scoop on the potential return of the Citroen 2CV, with exclusive images previewing how the reborn icon could look.

Plus, we get an early taste of the new BMW iX3 in prototype form and take a closer look at the Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, hit the road in the new Omoda 9 and get to grips with the MINI JCW Aceman.

If that wasn’t enough we have a family car duel as the updated Citroen e-C4 challenges the Volkswagen ID.3.

