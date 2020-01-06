New Citroen C5 Aircross revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Citroen C5 Aircross, which takes comfort to a whole new level.

We also get a first taste of the new Range Rover Electric from the passenger seat to see if it has been worth the wait.

Plus, the wraps come off the extreme Ferrari 296 Speciale and we investigate whether you should be fitting part-worn tyres to your car.

In the drives section we get to grips with the petrol-powered MINI JCW, try out the updated Skoda Enyaq Coupe and hit the road in the Vauxhall Grandland Electric.

If that wasn’t enough we have a bargain £16k EV showdown as the Dacia Spring goes head-to-head with the Leapmotor T03.

