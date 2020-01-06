Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Volvo EX30 driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the new all-electric Volvo EX30 and have the lowdown on the latest Skoda Superb

by: Pete Baiden
8 Nov 2023
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in Volvo’s EX30 to see if the Swedish brand’s new baby EV is more than just a cool face and great price.

We also have the lowdown on the latest Skoda Superb, which arrives with a smart new design and a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Plus, we find out how Mazda’s magical MX-5 saved the sports car genre and round-up everything from this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new Kia EV9, try out the rebooted Mercedes CLA saloon and get to grips with Volkswagen’s updated Touareg SUV.

If that wasn’t enough we have an EV showdown as the big-selling Peugeot E-2008 goes head-to-head with the BYD Atto 3.

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

