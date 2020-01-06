Super cool new Mazda revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on Mazda’s super cool Vision X, which previews a future all-new petrol hatch.

We also round-up everything that was on display at the 2025 Tokyo Motor Show, including Toyota’s radical new Corolla, the latest Subaru STI and Honda’s boxy 0 Alpha SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we spy the new all-electric Mercedes E-Class testing on the road and reveal 20 cracking sub-£50 Christmas stocking fillers.

In the drives section we have the definitive verdict on the new Alpine A390 electric SUV, get to grips with the bonkers 815bhp Ford Mustang GTD and hit the road in the updated SEAT Arona.

If that wasn’t enough we have a family favourite showdown as the Honda Civic and SEAT Leon go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.