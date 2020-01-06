Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Super cool new Mazda revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at Mazda’s new hatch and drive the Alpine A390

By:Pete Baiden
5 Nov 2025
Auto Express 1,907

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on Mazda’s super cool Vision X, which previews a future all-new petrol hatch.

We also round-up everything that was on display at the 2025 Tokyo Motor Show, including Toyota’s radical new Corolla, the latest Subaru STI and Honda’s boxy 0 Alpha SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we spy the new all-electric Mercedes E-Class testing on the road and reveal 20 cracking sub-£50 Christmas stocking fillers.

In the drives section we have the definitive verdict on the new Alpine A390 electric SUV, get to grips with the bonkers 815bhp Ford Mustang GTD and hit the road in the updated SEAT Arona.

If that wasn’t enough we have a family favourite showdown as the Honda Civic and SEAT Leon go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?
New Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?

We investigate why the British market is so attractive to Chinese brands
Features
31 Oct 2025
The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing
Opinion - Renault 4

The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the New Car World Championships, where the Renault 4 took top honours
Opinion
2 Nov 2025
New Audi A3 e-tron confirmed: low-cost EV to get retro A2 looks
Audi A3 e-tron - front 3/4

New Audi A3 e-tron confirmed: low-cost EV to get retro A2 looks

The design of Audi’s latest EV appears to have been inspired by the unconventional Audi A2 hatchback
News
4 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content