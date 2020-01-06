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Tesla vs Mazda in an electric family car showdown in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we test the new Mazda 6e against the Tesla Model 3 and drive the Geely EX2

By:Pete Baiden
22 Jul 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,943

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have an electric family car showdown as the new Mazda 6e goes head-to-head with the Tesla Model 3.

We also have a scoop on Alfa Romeo’s rescue plan, with the inside story on two new SUVs as well as a hatch and a hypercar.

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Plus we take a closer look at the new all-electric Range Rover GT, as well as getting an early taste of the new Range Rover Sport EV.

In the drives section we hit UK roads in the Geely EX2, try out the hot Vauxhall Mokka GSE and get to grips with the Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider.

If that wasn’t enough we have an investigation into the planned pay-per-mile VED and answer the all-important question of whether you’ll pay more for your EV or PHEV.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

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The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

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If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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