Tesla vs Mazda in an electric family car showdown in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have an electric family car showdown as the new Mazda 6e goes head-to-head with the Tesla Model 3.

We also have a scoop on Alfa Romeo’s rescue plan, with the inside story on two new SUVs as well as a hatch and a hypercar.

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Plus we take a closer look at the new all-electric Range Rover GT, as well as getting an early taste of the new Range Rover Sport EV.

In the drives section we hit UK roads in the Geely EX2, try out the hot Vauxhall Mokka GSE and get to grips with the Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider.

If that wasn’t enough we have an investigation into the planned pay-per-mile VED and answer the all-important question of whether you’ll pay more for your EV or PHEV.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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