Volkswagen’s new Polo SUV revealed in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we take a look at the new Volkswagen ID. Cross and drive the updated Nissan X-Trail
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Volkswagen ID. Cross electric SUV, which is set to go on sale next year from just £28k
We also take a closer look at the new MG GO! concept that was revealed at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed and previews how the new MG2 supermini could look.
Plus, we have everything you need to know about Mercedes-AMG’s bonkers new 671bhp CLA 45 and reveal how to buy an Aston Martin for less than the price of a Dacia.
In the drives section we get to grips with the facelifted Nissan X-Trail, hit the road in the mild-hybrid version of the Toyota Land Cruiser and get behind the wheel of the updated Jeep Avenger.
If that wasn’t enough we find out if Chinese cars really are cheaper to run by testing a range of bargain buys heads-to-head.
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