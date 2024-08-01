Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE with 319-mile range for £279 per month

The potent all-wheel drive version of Nissan’s award-winning electric SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 1 August

by: Ellis Hyde
1 Aug 2024
Nissan Ariya - front cornering
  • Multi-talented all-electric SUV
  • 302bhp plus all-wheel drive 
  • £279 per month with £2,818 initial payment

Refined, practical and great to drive, yet still comfortable, the Nissan Ariya is one of our favourite electric SUVs – in fact, we named it Auto Express Car of the Year in 2022. Right now, you can get the striking family SUV with all-wheel drive for £279 per month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This three-year lease deal for the dual-motor Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE in Advance trim from Leasing Options on our parent site Carwow requires an initial payment of £2,818. This is followed by monthly payments of £279 – way less than we’d expect to pay for a £50,000 EV. 

Included in that price is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but more than a few people will probably want to increase that to 8,000 miles a year, and thankfully that only brings the cost up to £303 per month. Push the allowance up to 10,000 miles per year, and you’ll pay £319 each month.

The Ariya e-4ORCE uses two electric motors – one on each axle – to deliver all-wheel drive and a combined power output that could make plenty of hot hatchbacks jealous: 302bhp with 600Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes 5.7 seconds, so you should be able to complete the school run in record time.

Feeding those motors is an 87kWh battery, which Nissan says can offer up to 319 miles of range when fully charged. Speaking of which, the Ariya’s 130kW maximum charging speed means a 20 to 80 per cent top-up only takes 30 minutes from the right rapid charger

The interior of the Ariya feels spacious and very premium. It also features dual 12.3-inch screens with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay built-in, while other standard kit includes a wireless charging pad, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree camera system and Nissan’s suite of advanced driver assistance tech known as ProPilot Assist. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior
Alfa Romeo Junior - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior

Our Deal of the Day for 31 July also includes £500 towards an Octopus home wallbox charger
31 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £40k Peugeot E-308 for a staggering £195 per month
Peugeot E-308
News

Car Deal of the Day: £40k Peugeot E-308 for a staggering £195 per month

A £40,000 EV for well under £200 per month is an absolute steal and our Deal of the Day for 29 July
29 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month

Peugeot’s striking fastback for well under £250 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 July
26 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: buy a Renault Scenic, get divorced and get your money back?!
Renault Scenic
News

Car Deal of the Day: buy a Renault Scenic, get divorced and get your money back?!

Our Car Deal of the Day for 25 July is probably the most bizarre we’ve featured to date
25 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Recaro folds and wheels come off BBS as financial trouble strikes car part brands
News

Recaro folds and wheels come off BBS as financial trouble strikes car part brands

Famous car-seat maker Recaro has applied for bankruptcy while wheel firm BBS has become insolvent
30 Jul 2024
New Kia EV3 electric SUV is cheaper than a Volvo EX30 and Cupra Born
Kia EV3 - front
News

New Kia EV3 electric SUV is cheaper than a Volvo EX30 and Cupra Born

Kia’s compact all-electric SUV offers up to 372 miles of range; first examples arrive with customers later this year
29 Jul 2024
New Audi A6 e-tron is an electric BMW 5 Series rival
Audi A6 e-tron Sportback - front tracking
News

New Audi A6 e-tron is an electric BMW 5 Series rival

Audi’s mid-size company-car favourite goes all electric, and has been revealed in tandem with the practical Avant estate
31 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content