Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE with 319-mile range for £279 per month

Multi-talented all-electric SUV

302bhp plus all-wheel drive

£279 per month with £2,818 initial payment

Refined, practical and great to drive, yet still comfortable, the Nissan Ariya is one of our favourite electric SUVs – in fact, we named it Auto Express Car of the Year in 2022. Right now, you can get the striking family SUV with all-wheel drive for £279 per month.

This three-year lease deal for the dual-motor Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE in Advance trim from Leasing Options on our parent site Carwow requires an initial payment of £2,818. This is followed by monthly payments of £279 – way less than we’d expect to pay for a £50,000 EV.

Included in that price is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but more than a few people will probably want to increase that to 8,000 miles a year, and thankfully that only brings the cost up to £303 per month. Push the allowance up to 10,000 miles per year, and you’ll pay £319 each month.

The Ariya e-4ORCE uses two electric motors – one on each axle – to deliver all-wheel drive and a combined power output that could make plenty of hot hatchbacks jealous: 302bhp with 600Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes 5.7 seconds, so you should be able to complete the school run in record time.

Feeding those motors is an 87kWh battery, which Nissan says can offer up to 319 miles of range when fully charged. Speaking of which, the Ariya’s 130kW maximum charging speed means a 20 to 80 per cent top-up only takes 30 minutes from the right rapid charger.

The interior of the Ariya feels spacious and very premium. It also features dual 12.3-inch screens with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay built-in, while other standard kit includes a wireless charging pad, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree camera system and Nissan’s suite of advanced driver assistance tech known as ProPilot Assist.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

