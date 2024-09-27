Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month

Smart cabin with intuitive infotainment

Top-spec car with more than 300 miles of range

£247 per month with a £3,261 initial payment

Nissan was one of the first mainstream car brands to offer a usable and affordable electric car with the original Leaf back in 2011. The Nissan Ariya isn’t quite the revolution the Leaf was, but it’s still one of our favourite electric family cars, and with the right lease deal, it turns out it’s still pretty affordable too.

How does £246.78 per month sound, for example? That’s the deal being offered by Leasing Options through our sister site Carwow, and the downpayment of £3,261.35 isn’t too steep either. The deal includes a 5,000-mile annual limit, but excess mileage charges of 12p per mile aren’t too bad – another 1,000 miles per year over the 24-month term would only add another £240 to your total cost, or the equivalent of paying for an extra month.

If you’re stepping into the Ariya from a petrol-powered SUV like a Nissan Qasqhai, then the money you’d save on fuel will more than cover this, too. That’s despite the Ariya not being one of the most efficient EVs on the market, though the 3.7 miles per kWh we achieved when we tested one is nothing to sniff at – from this car’s 87kWh battery pack and leaving a healthy margin for error, you could probably still get close to 300 miles from a charge - we did on our long-term test.