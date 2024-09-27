Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month

Modern looks and a cleanly-styled interior come as standard with this top-spec Ariya, and at £247 per month, it's our Deal of the Day for 27 September

By:Antony Ingram
27 Sep 2024
Nissan Ariya - front tracking
  • Smart cabin with intuitive infotainment
  • Top-spec car with more than 300 miles of range
  • £247 per month with a £3,261 initial payment

Nissan was one of the first mainstream car brands to offer a usable and affordable electric car with the original Leaf back in 2011. The Nissan Ariya isn’t quite the revolution the Leaf was, but it’s still one of our favourite electric family cars, and with the right lease deal, it turns out it’s still pretty affordable too.

How does £246.78 per month sound, for example? That’s the deal being offered by Leasing Options through our sister site Carwow, and the downpayment of £3,261.35 isn’t too steep either. The deal includes a 5,000-mile annual limit, but excess mileage charges of 12p per mile aren’t too bad – another 1,000 miles per year over the 24-month term would only add another £240 to your total cost, or the equivalent of paying for an extra month.

If you’re stepping into the Ariya from a petrol-powered SUV like a Nissan Qasqhai, then the money you’d save on fuel will more than cover this, too. That’s despite the Ariya not being one of the most efficient EVs on the market, though the 3.7 miles per kWh we achieved when we tested one is nothing to sniff at – from this car’s 87kWh battery pack and leaving a healthy margin for error, you could probably still get close to 300 miles from a charge - we did on our long-term test.

The car in the deal is an E-4ORCE model in Evolve trim. E-4ORCE is Nissan’s way of saying it has dual motors and 302bhp at its disposal (for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds), while Evolve trim is the range-topper, and comes with kit including a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone air conditioning, a 360-degree parking camera, ProPilot Assist driver assistance functions, and Bose 10-speaker audio.

Refinement, interior quality, and the infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto) are all Ariya highlights, and it’s good to drive too, the relatively firm suspension (which helps it feel surprisingly agile) not getting too flustered even on the UK’s crummy road surfaces.

Some rivals offer larger boots (E-4ORCE models get only 408 litres), but if you’re coming across from a Qashqai, it shouldn’t be any trickier to park at least, since the Ariya is barely any bigger than its combustion counterpart.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Nissan Ariya Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

