Car Deal of the Day: bag yourself a funky Nissan Juke for only £168 per month

The new facelifted Nissan Juke has just been launched, and as is usually the case when a car goes through a mid-life refresh, a wave of deals has now popped up for the pre-facelift version. Right now, you can get your hands on Nissan’s best-selling and still very eye-catching small SUV for well under £200 a month.

The deal that caught our attention is from our parent company Carwow, which is offering a well-specced Nissan Juke in Acenta trim for just £168 per month – a significant cut from the £202 per month deal for an identical Juke we featured just a few months ago.

The two-year leasing deal requires an initial payment of £1,820, followed by monthly payments of £168 thereafter. The deal includes a mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for those in the market for a stylish runabout.

Because the Juke’s distinctive, spaceship styling was untouched during the recent facelift, pre-facelift models like this will look just as trendy on the road as the latest examples – something the more fashion conscious motorists out there will appreciate.

Acenta trim comes with an eight-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, cruise control, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

This particular model is powered by a simple setup: a 112bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission. When we tested the Juke with this combo ourselves, we felt it propels the Juke forward reasonably well – 0-62mph takes 10.7 seconds – while Nissan claims it can return up to 48.7mpg.

