News

Car Deal of the Day: bag yourself a funky Nissan Juke for only £168 per month

The eye-catching small SUV for well under £200 a month is our Car Deal of the Day for 18 March

by: Ellis Hyde
18 Mar 2024
Nissan Juke - front
  • Best-selling small SUV
  • Decent kit list
  • £168 per month with £1,820 initial payment

The new facelifted Nissan Juke has just been launched, and as is usually the case when a car goes through a mid-life refresh, a wave of deals has now popped up for the pre-facelift version. Right now, you can get your hands on Nissan’s best-selling and still very eye-catching small SUV for well under £200 a month. 

The deal that caught our attention is from our parent company Carwow, which is offering a well-specced Nissan Juke in Acenta trim for just £168 per month – a significant cut from the £202 per month deal for an identical Juke we featured just a few months ago.

The two-year leasing deal requires an initial payment of £1,820, followed by monthly payments of £168 thereafter. The deal includes a mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for those in the market for a stylish runabout.

Because the Juke’s distinctive, spaceship styling was untouched during the recent facelift, pre-facelift models like this will look just as trendy on the road as the latest examples – something the more fashion conscious motorists out there will appreciate. 

Acenta trim comes with an eight-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, cruise control, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. 

This particular model is powered by a simple setup: a 112bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission. When we tested the Juke with this combo ourselves, we felt it propels the Juke forward reasonably well – 0-62mph takes 10.7 seconds – while Nissan claims it can return up to 48.7mpg.

Our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Nissan Juke Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

