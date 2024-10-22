Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke SUV at under £146 a month

The Nissan Juke is a bit of a Marmite car in some respects, but this one’s at a tasty price!

By:Steve Walker
22 Oct 2024
Nissan Juke - left cornering
  • Design-led small SUV
  • Under £146 per month
  • £2,049 initial payment 

Let’s get this out of the way to start with: the Nissan Juke will not be to everyone’s taste. The ride is firm and it’s not the most practical car in its class. Many will be willing to overlook these foibles, however, when they clap eyes on the £146 per month lease deal from Leasing Options on our sister site Carwow that’s today’s Car Deal of the Day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Juke has always been one of the funkier options in the hugely crowded small SUV class. The latest version stands out with its purposeful looks and aggressive stance, and at this price it’s likely to get an even bigger share of buyers’ attention. The deal is a 24-month lease with a reasonable initial payment of £2,049 then monthly payments of £145.78. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles, but with the Juke best suited to urban runabout duties, that’s likely to be enough for many. 

The model in question has the 1.0-litre DIG-T petrol engine; not the most refined unit in the world but eager and nippy enough. 0-62mph takes 10.7s and the top speed is 112mph, but of more interest to potential customers will be its impressive 47.9mpg combined cycle fuel economy figure and insurance in group 13E. It’s fair to say that this Juke should be as cheap to run as it is to rent. 

N-Connecta trim is hardly sparse in terms of equipment with built-in TomTom satellite navigation on the 12.3” touchscreen plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 17” alloy wheels, LED lights, parking sensors, climate control and more. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Nissan Juke Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month
Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month

The Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024 is our Deal of the Day for 21 October
News
21 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month
BMW M2 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s brawny two-door M-car is great to drive and our Deal of the Day for 20 October
News
20 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Get this Ford Focus Estate for only £213 per month before it disappears from showrooms
Ford Focus estate

Car Deal of the Day: Get this Ford Focus Estate for only £213 per month before it disappears from showrooms

The Ford Focus Estate bows out in 2025, but our Deal of the Day for 19 October means you can bag one at minimal cost
News
19 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin family EV for just £141 per month is an unbelievable bargain!
BYD Dolphin - front action

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin family EV for just £141 per month is an unbelievable bargain!

Our Deal of the Day for 18 October could actually be the bargain of the year
News
18 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month
BMW M2 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s brawny two-door M-car is great to drive and our Deal of the Day for 20 October
News
20 Oct 2024
Don’t shy away from high mileage used cars
Header image of an odometer from a high mileage car

Don’t shy away from high mileage used cars

Auto Express’s senior news reporter reminds used-car buyers that there’s much more to check on a potential purchase than its mileage
Opinion
17 Oct 2024
Don’t rule out Hyundai selling Kia or Genesis to Toyota
Opinion - Kia

Don’t rule out Hyundai selling Kia or Genesis to Toyota

Mike Rutherford wonders whether Hyundai boss Euisun Chung is thinking of offloading some of its brands
Opinion
20 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content