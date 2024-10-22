Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke SUV at under £146 a month

Design-led small SUV

Under £146 per month

£2,049 initial payment

Let’s get this out of the way to start with: the Nissan Juke will not be to everyone’s taste. The ride is firm and it’s not the most practical car in its class. Many will be willing to overlook these foibles, however, when they clap eyes on the £146 per month lease deal from Leasing Options on our sister site Carwow that’s today’s Car Deal of the Day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Juke has always been one of the funkier options in the hugely crowded small SUV class. The latest version stands out with its purposeful looks and aggressive stance, and at this price it’s likely to get an even bigger share of buyers’ attention. The deal is a 24-month lease with a reasonable initial payment of £2,049 then monthly payments of £145.78. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles, but with the Juke best suited to urban runabout duties, that’s likely to be enough for many.

The model in question has the 1.0-litre DIG-T petrol engine; not the most refined unit in the world but eager and nippy enough. 0-62mph takes 10.7s and the top speed is 112mph, but of more interest to potential customers will be its impressive 47.9mpg combined cycle fuel economy figure and insurance in group 13E. It’s fair to say that this Juke should be as cheap to run as it is to rent.

N-Connecta trim is hardly sparse in terms of equipment with built-in TomTom satellite navigation on the 12.3” touchscreen plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 17” alloy wheels, LED lights, parking sensors, climate control and more.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Nissan Juke Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..