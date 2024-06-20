Car Deal of the Day: £14,000 off a factory fresh, top-of-the-range Nissan Leaf

Nearly 50 per cent off a brand new EV

Top-of-the-range Tekna trim

168-mile range and one-pedal driving

The second-generation Nissan Leaf isn’t the freshest EV on the market, but we have a renewed interest in the all-electric family hatchback because we found this factory fresh, top-of-the-range model being offered with a huge £14,075 discount.

This deal is available from Cars2 Nissan Wakefield via Autotrader, where it’s currently listing a Nissan Leaf in top-flight Tekna for £18,495, compared to the list price of £32,570. To put it another way, this Leaf is offered for similar money to a bog-standard, petrol-powered Renault Clio. The dealer also offers finance options and part exchange valuations for customers.

With Tekna trim, the Leaf kit list includes full LED headlights, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, premium Bose sound system, part-leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera setup and Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system which bundles adaptive cruise control, lane assist and traffic jam assist.

The Leaf also features Nissan’s excellent e-Pedal system that allows for one-pedal driving around town and a 39kWh battery with a 168-mile range. However, it’s worth noting the Leaf has a maximum charging speed of just 50kW, meaning a 20 to 80 per cent top-up takes an hour, and it uses the outdated CHAdeMO charging socket, opposed to the CCS type found in every other electric car.

