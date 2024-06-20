Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: £14,000 off a factory fresh, top-of-the-range Nissan Leaf

Nissan’s electric family hatchback with a huge discount is our Deal of the Day for 20 June

by: Ellis Hyde
20 Jun 2024
Nissan Leaf
  • Nearly 50 per cent off a brand new EV
  • Top-of-the-range Tekna trim
  • 168-mile range and one-pedal driving

The second-generation Nissan Leaf isn’t the freshest EV on the market, but we have a renewed interest in the all-electric family hatchback because we found this factory fresh, top-of-the-range model being offered with a huge £14,075 discount.

This deal is available from Cars2 Nissan Wakefield via Autotrader, where it’s currently listing a Nissan Leaf in top-flight Tekna for £18,495, compared to the list price of £32,570. To put it another way, this Leaf is offered for similar money to a bog-standard, petrol-powered Renault Clio. The dealer also offers finance options and part exchange valuations for customers.

With Tekna trim, the Leaf kit list includes full LED headlights, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, premium Bose sound system, part-leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera setup and Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system which bundles adaptive cruise control, lane assist and traffic jam assist.

The Leaf also features Nissan’s excellent e-Pedal system that allows for one-pedal driving around town and a 39kWh battery with a 168-mile range. However, it’s worth noting the Leaf has a maximum charging speed of just 50kW, meaning a 20 to 80 per cent top-up takes an hour, and it uses the outdated CHAdeMO charging socket, opposed to the CCS type found in every other electric car. 

Our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Nissan Leaf Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

