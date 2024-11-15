Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

EV refinement

Responsive powertrain

£139 a month

The Nissan Leaf might be getting on a bit, but it still holds plenty of appeal thanks to its family-friendly practicality, easy-going driving dynamics and, with this deal in particular, strong value for money.

This personal contract hire agreement from Leasing Options Nissan via our parent site Carwow is spread over three years, and requires a sensible initial payment of £1,977, followed by monthly payments of £139. The annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles and while it only costs another £21 a month to double this to 10,000 miles, we probably wouldn’t bother.

That’s not a slight on the Leaf’s driving appeal. Simply, the 39kWh battery model on offer has a range of 168 miles, so is best suited to someone who is not planning to do huge mileage. Despite the relatively low range, if you need a family car that works well around town, the Leaf is a great choice. And given that the average car journey in the UK is just 8.1 miles, it will make sense for many.

With its 150bhp electric motor and instant torque, it feels zippy at low speed, and can even crack 0-62mph in under eight seconds. There’s one-pedal drive, too, thanks to strong brake regeneration, meaning the Leaf is superbly easy to drive. And of course, as an all-electric car, refinement is rather impressive.

The second-generation Leaf still looks modern six years on from its launch and inside it should feel just as well built as most of its rivals. The ‘Shiro’ trim level on offer comes with an eight-inch touchscreen, seven-inch driver’s display, 360-degree camera and automatic rain-sensing wipers. There’s even Nissan’s ProPilot safety system with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. Plenty of space inside and a generous 435-litre boot also mean the Leaf should accommodate the needs of most families.

