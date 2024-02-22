Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month

A UK favourite with Nissan’s unique hybrid system, the Qashqai e-Power is a great family SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 22 February

by: Ellis Hyde
22 Feb 2024
Nissan Qashqai - front static
  • EV-like driving experience
  • Well-equipped in N-Connecta trim
  • £194 per month with £2,332 initial payment

Of all the variants of the massively popular Nissan Qashqai we’ve tested, the e-Power hybrid model stands out above the rest, offering an EV-like driving experience without the worry of range or charging. And right now, it’s available for a steal at less than £200 a month.

Shropshire-based company Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering a two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement for the Nissan Qashqai e-Power that requires an initial payment of £2,332 and monthly payments of only £194 thereafter.

This particular deal comes with an annual mileage limit of 5,000, but it can be increased to 8,000 miles for £17 a month more.

Unlike conventional hybrids, Nissan’s e-Power setup uses its 1.5-litre petrol engine solely as a generator to charge the car’s 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery, which in turn powers the electric motor that actually drives the front wheels. 

The main benefit is the Qashqai e-Power feels more like an electric car to drive, and even features an ‘e-Pedal Step’ function that increases the energy regeneration when you lift off the throttle. We also achieved 47mpg during our own testing – not too far off Nissan’s claimed figure.

N-Connecta trim is the sweet spot in the range in our opinion because it comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind spot warning, intelligent cruise control and 18-inch alloy wheels

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Nissan Qashqai e-Power Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Flamboyant Peugeot E-208 electric supermini for £211 a month
Peugeot e-208 - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: Flamboyant Peugeot E-208 electric supermini for £211 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 21 February is the classy and recently facelifted Peugeot E-208 all-electric supermini
21 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month
Defender Hard Top - downhill off road
News

Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month

The current Defender is a fantastic SUV van for businesses and is our Car Deal of the Day for 20 February
20 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month
SEAT Leon e-Hybrid - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month

This SEAT Leon comes in stylish FR trim and is our Deal of the Day for 19 February
19 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month
Subaru Solterra - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month

The Subaru Solterra is a practical family EV for a bargain price - making it our Deal of the Day for 16 February
16 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes
Ford Ranger - side
News

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes

HMRC scraps its plan to axe the benefit-in-kind ‘loophole’ for pick-ups, a week after announcing it
19 Feb 2024
“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”
Opinion - Ford Explorer
Opinion

“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”

With EV market share shrinking, Mike Rutherford thinks there might be delays to the proposed 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars
19 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month
Defender Hard Top - downhill off road
News

Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month

The current Defender is a fantastic SUV van for businesses and is our Car Deal of the Day for 20 February
20 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content