Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month

EV-like driving experience

Well-equipped in N-Connecta trim

£194 per month with £2,332 initial payment

Of all the variants of the massively popular Nissan Qashqai we’ve tested, the e-Power hybrid model stands out above the rest, offering an EV-like driving experience without the worry of range or charging. And right now, it’s available for a steal at less than £200 a month.

Shropshire-based company Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering a two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement for the Nissan Qashqai e-Power that requires an initial payment of £2,332 and monthly payments of only £194 thereafter.

This particular deal comes with an annual mileage limit of 5,000, but it can be increased to 8,000 miles for £17 a month more.

Unlike conventional hybrids, Nissan’s e-Power setup uses its 1.5-litre petrol engine solely as a generator to charge the car’s 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery, which in turn powers the electric motor that actually drives the front wheels.

The main benefit is the Qashqai e-Power feels more like an electric car to drive, and even features an ‘e-Pedal Step’ function that increases the energy regeneration when you lift off the throttle. We also achieved 47mpg during our own testing – not too far off Nissan’s claimed figure.

N-Connecta trim is the sweet spot in the range in our opinion because it comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind spot warning, intelligent cruise control and 18-inch alloy wheels

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change.

