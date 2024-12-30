Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal

High specification

Quality, spacious interior

£190.78 a month

We only featured the Nissan Qashqai as our Deal of the Day less than two months ago, but this offer spotted on our Find a Car service is so good we simply couldn’t let it slip by.

Leasing Options Nissan Leasing is currently offering a brand new high-spec Qashqai for an astonishing £190.78 a month for two years. Even the initial payment of £2,589.35 is reasonable, and the deal is limited to 5,000 miles a year. Need more flexibility? You can nudge the mileage cap to 8,000 per annum for just over £24 a month extra if you wish.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Scour the Auto Express Find a Car service and you’ll find an even cheaper Qashqai deal for an incredible £185.87 a month. That is for the still-good-value entry-level Acenta Premium trim, while the offer we’re featuring here is for the brand new, mid-level but high-spec N-Design trim. It’s well worth the extra £4.81 a month in our opinion.

The Qashqai was revised in 2024, with the facelift bringing substantially overhauled styling and better tech. The brand new N-Design trim was added, and it showcases the styling tweaks to a tee.

Body-coloured trim, a black contrasting roof, fancy 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Audi-like LED scrolling indicators all feature, giving a classy, upmarket look.