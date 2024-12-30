Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal
The Nissan Qashqai is a family favourite, with plenty of style and kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 February
- High specification
- Quality, spacious interior
- £190.78 a month
We only featured the Nissan Qashqai as our Deal of the Day less than two months ago, but this offer spotted on our Find a Car service is so good we simply couldn’t let it slip by.
Leasing Options Nissan Leasing is currently offering a brand new high-spec Qashqai for an astonishing £190.78 a month for two years. Even the initial payment of £2,589.35 is reasonable, and the deal is limited to 5,000 miles a year. Need more flexibility? You can nudge the mileage cap to 8,000 per annum for just over £24 a month extra if you wish.
Scour the Auto Express Find a Car service and you’ll find an even cheaper Qashqai deal for an incredible £185.87 a month. That is for the still-good-value entry-level Acenta Premium trim, while the offer we’re featuring here is for the brand new, mid-level but high-spec N-Design trim. It’s well worth the extra £4.81 a month in our opinion.
The Qashqai was revised in 2024, with the facelift bringing substantially overhauled styling and better tech. The brand new N-Design trim was added, and it showcases the styling tweaks to a tee.
Body-coloured trim, a black contrasting roof, fancy 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Audi-like LED scrolling indicators all feature, giving a classy, upmarket look.
Nissan paid similar attention to the interior, with swathes of posh Alcantara trim being added to the dashboard and doors, along with customisable multi-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging and connectivity. A new widescreen touchscreen also features, now with natty Google functionality.
This deal pairs the glitzy N-Design trim with one of the company’s trusty 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 138bhp, it gives decent, if not sparkling, performance, but it should be efficient – Nissan claims just over 44mpg.
Aside from the fancy interior upgrades, this is still a Qashqai, so it’s spacious and practical. The interior feels robust enough to withstand family abuse and the 504-litre boot is big for the class.
