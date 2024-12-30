Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal

The Nissan Qashqai is a family favourite, with plenty of style and kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 February

By:James Batchelor
13 Feb 2025
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering right
  • High specification
  • Quality, spacious interior
  • £190.78 a month

We only featured the Nissan Qashqai as our Deal of the Day less than two months ago, but this offer spotted on our Find a Car service is so good we simply couldn’t let it slip by.

Leasing Options Nissan Leasing is currently offering a brand new high-spec Qashqai for an astonishing £190.78 a month for two years. Even the initial payment of £2,589.35 is reasonable, and the deal is limited to 5,000 miles a year. Need more flexibility? You can nudge the mileage cap to 8,000 per annum for just over £24 a month extra if you wish.

Scour the Auto Express Find a Car service and you’ll find an even cheaper Qashqai deal for an incredible £185.87 a month. That is for the still-good-value entry-level Acenta Premium trim, while the offer we’re featuring here is for the brand new, mid-level but high-spec N-Design trim. It’s well worth the extra £4.81 a month in our opinion.

The Qashqai was revised in 2024, with the facelift bringing substantially overhauled styling and better tech. The brand new N-Design trim was added, and it showcases the styling tweaks to a tee. 

Body-coloured trim, a black contrasting roof, fancy 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Audi-like LED scrolling indicators all feature, giving a classy, upmarket look.

Nissan paid similar attention to the interior, with swathes of posh Alcantara trim being added to the dashboard and doors, along with customisable multi-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging and connectivity. A new widescreen touchscreen also features, now with natty Google functionality.

This deal pairs the glitzy N-Design trim with one of the company’s trusty 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 138bhp, it gives decent, if not sparkling, performance, but it should be efficient – Nissan claims just over 44mpg. 

Aside from the fancy interior upgrades, this is still a Qashqai, so it’s spacious and practical. The interior feels robust enough to withstand family abuse and the 504-litre boot is big for the class. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Nissan Qashqai leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Qashqai deals hub page… 

See our Nissan Qashqai deals

Check out the Nissan Qashqai Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

