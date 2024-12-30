Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month

Well equipped

Refined SUV to drive

£212.88 per month

Take one look at the sales charts and the Nissan Qashqai will be there. It pretty much offers everything the family buyer wants, and, with a heavy update to its design in 2024, it now has a welcome dose of style. If you want to kick off the new year with a brand new family SUV, then this deal could be perfect.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk Nissan Leasing is offering a brand new Qashqai for just £212.88 a month. It's a three-year deal and requires a £2,853.56 initial payment; mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you wanted to double that to 10,000 per annum then it'll be just over £15 a month extra – that's excellent value.

For this price you might imagine it'll be the entry-level model, but no. N-Connecta is one up from the first grade and unlocks a 12.3-inch touchscreen with built in Google functionality, a 3D 360-degree camera system, wireless phone charging, and customisable ambient lighting. Silver roof rails and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels complete the niceties.

This deal pairs the well-equipped N-Connecta trim with a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid engine. With 138bhp it's a decent performer, and with this deal it's matched to a six-speed manual gearbox – the better option, in our opinion. The Qashqai is decent to drive and nicely refined, while that mild-hybrid engine should give good fuel economy – Nissan claims just over 44mpg.

Along with the strong kit list, the Qashqai has a stylish interior that feels pretty high quality. It's also roomy and practical with a 504-litre boot that is large enough for family clobber.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

