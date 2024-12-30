Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a very popular SUV – and it’s fantastic value for money as our Deal of the Day for 30 December goes to show

By:James Batchelor
30 Dec 2024
Nissan Qashqai e-Power N-Design - front tracking
  • Well equipped
  • Refined SUV to drive
  • £212.88 per month

Take one look at the sales charts and the Nissan Qashqai will be there. It pretty much offers everything the family buyer wants, and, with a heavy update to its design in 2024, it now has a welcome dose of style. If you want to kick off the new year with a brand new family SUV, then this deal could be perfect.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk Nissan Leasing is offering a brand new Qashqai for just £212.88 a month. It's a three-year deal and requires a £2,853.56 initial payment; mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you wanted to double that to 10,000 per annum then it'll be just over £15 a month extra – that's excellent value. 

For this price you might imagine it'll be the entry-level model, but no. N-Connecta is one up from the first grade and unlocks a 12.3-inch touchscreen with built in Google functionality, a 3D 360-degree camera system, wireless phone charging, and customisable ambient lighting. Silver roof rails and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels complete the niceties. 

This deal pairs the well-equipped N-Connecta trim with a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid engine. With 138bhp it's a decent performer, and with this deal it's matched to a six-speed manual gearbox – the better option, in our opinion. The Qashqai is decent to drive and nicely refined, while that mild-hybrid engine should give good fuel economy – Nissan claims just over 44mpg.

Along with the strong kit list, the Qashqai has a stylish interior that feels pretty high quality. It's also roomy and practical with a 504-litre boot that is large enough for family clobber.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Qasqai leasing deals from leading providers on our Nissan Qashqai deals hub page… 

Check out the Nissan Qashqai Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
