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New Omoda 9 update brings fresh interior look and a new Black Noble trim

Even though it’s just launched, Omoda has also given its big SUV some upgrades

By:Alastair Crooks
22 Jul 2026
Omoda 9 Black Noble - front10

Omoda has just announced a new variant of its Omoda 9 called the Black Noble, providing a new, better-equipped take on its plug-in hybrid flagship SUV. 

Along with the new Black Noble trim, the Chinese firm has also revised the Omoda 9 for 2026, with some interior and chassis tweaks to make it more of a threat to other big PHEV SUVs like the Volkswagen Tayron eHybrid, BYD Seal U and its sibling model from Chery, the Tiggo 9.

Pricing for the Omoda 9 in its standard form still starts at £44,995, but for the Black Noble (which customers can order now ahead of first deliveries in August) the price rises to £46,495.

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With that extra outlay for the Black Noble, you get the full exterior finished in black, including matt black roof rails, front and rear bumper covers and black alloy wheels. Inside, the dark theme continues with black suede cloth and black leather, though you can get a bit of colour via the multi-colour ambient lighting. 

Omoda 9 Black Noble - dash10

The Black Noble also brings a suite of model-year upgrades for the Omoda 9. Having been offered in other markets, massaging functionality has come to the Omoda 9’s front seats, plus the seat’s electric adjustment has been upped to eight-way for the driver and six-way for the passenger, with an electric thigh bolster now available for the driver, too.

Omoda has also honed its SUV’s chassis. Helping to deliver “greater ride composure, improved body control and enhanced refinement”, there’s revised damping with Continuous Damping Control (CDC), which constantly adapts to the road surface. Alongside this, the Omoda 9 gets an ‘updated steering programme’ which is said to maximise driver feel. 

The Omoda 9 remains available with just one powertrain – a plug-in hybrid system that pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 34.4kWh battery and an electric motor for 443bhp and a zero to 62mph time of 4.9 seconds. The electrical side was good for 93 miles of pure-electric running, though with the 2026 update Omoda says we can now expect 90 miles on a charge. Charging speeds remain the same - the Omoda 9 tops up at 70kW for a 30-80 per cent charge in around 25 minutes - however vehicle to load capacity has improved from 3.6kW to 6.6kW, which means you can power a greater range of appliances from the PHEV system. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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