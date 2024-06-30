An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people

It’s two years, almost to the day, since I argued that Elon Musk was making so much money out of his cars that he could afford to charge less for them. And to be fair to the Tesla CEO, he has since reduced the prices of some of his models. So far, so good.

But now the richest bloke in the motor industry has gone and spoilt it all by fighting for and taking a $56 billion (£44 billion) remuneration package.

Now I’m the first to acknowledge that a brilliant, hard-working, risk-taking, game-changing car guy such as him should be handsomely rewarded for the job he does at Tesla. But something inside me also says it’s almost obscene for one person to be remunerated to the tune of £44,000million for his motor industry work alone. Someone has to pay for these scores of additional billions for the great man. And, ultimately, the people who’ll be paying will be customers buying Teslas (which already tend to have profit margins on the high side).

If CEOs at other motor-manufacturing companies follow Elon’s greedy example and start demanding pay packages of similar eye-popping magnitude, I fear they might contribute further to the growing and very real problem of consumers being priced out of the new-car market. A combination of ever-rising official retail prices, massive hikes in the cost of annual insurance policies, and other car-related financial headaches are already forcing countless traditional new-car buyers down the second-hand route. Progress? What progress?