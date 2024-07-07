Labour could take £400billion from motorists over the next five years

As expected, the Labour party swept to victory in the general election and has moved into the corridors of parliamentary power. One of the lucrative perks of the ‘job’ is this: assuming it serves a five-year term, I cautiously estimate that motorists will pay it between £300billion and £400billion (£300-£400,000million) in fuel duties, VED, VAT and other road and vehicle-related taxes, charges, levies, tolls and penalties.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I’m not trying to scare or depress you. But I feel obliged to remind you that – unlike heavily subsidised bus and train passengers – car users are unsubsidised and already more than pay their way, thanks to the colossal amounts they cough up annually in what can loosely be described as motoring taxation.

We get little of this money back by way of better, safer, more efficient roads. Truth is, governments make healthy annual profits from us and our motors.

We’ve stumped up trillions over the decades, and have paid several times over for the building and maintenance of roads, bridges and tunnels belonging to us – not the here-today, gone-tomorrow politicians.

At the minute it’s still unclear whether the incoming Government will be doing things for us or to us. Let’s judge it not by what it claims it’ll do, but by what it delivers, eh? Also, we must accept that greater financial investment in motorists, their passengers (collectively we number 50 million) and our road network will not be a priority for our political rulers in the foreseeable.