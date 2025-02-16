It’s not just electric cars that are overpriced

‘Affordability’ was the word I probably used more than any other last year. And I make no apologies for that, because no matter how strong a new car is in terms of build quality, safety, efficiency and driver/passenger appeal, it’ll fall at the first hurdle if it’s overpriced and therefore beyond the financial reach of the consumers it was designed for.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Such a vehicle, dogged by an ill-thought-out, inappropriately high price tag, doesn’t face anything as dramatic as a sudden-death withdrawal from the market where – surprise, surprise – it failed to attract enough orders from potential buyers. Instead, the model’s RRP has to be significantly and embarrassingly reduced. This discredits the manufacturer for initially getting its pricing policy so wrong. And such self-inflicted shenanigans distort and confuse resale values. Also, none of the above does much to improve the attractiveness and credibility of the model in question. What a mess.

So, I’m delighted that affordability has just become the word of the week for the motor industry at home and abroad. A few days ago, Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, insisted that in the electric car market, “affordability remains a major barrier to uptake”. I’d go further still and argue it’s one of the top three barriers, right up there with a still-inadequate charging infrastructure and range anxiety. What’s more, affordability (or the lack of it) is not just an EV issue. It’s a headache, too, for many buyers of new hybrid, petrol or diesel models.