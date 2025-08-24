New cars are so expensive that paying the asking price makes no sense

Heavily discounted cars in the showrooms. Winter and summer sales on electrical goods. Savings of a third or more when travelling on off-peak trains. Such things are no-brainer bargains, right?

Er, maybe not. These, and other consumer products, are often excessively priced in the first place. Inevitably, they struggle to sell, so discounts have to kick in. The argument goes that technically, legally and psychologically, consumers enjoy great deals. But do they? Really? In most cases, isn’t it more a case of the pre-discount prices being greedily over the top, while the post-discount amounts are much fairer and more appropriate? I think so. In fact, I know so.

Examples: I occasionally take a train from just outside Greater London to the centre of the capital. If I buy a ticket for the one leaving (allegedly) at 9.35am, the price is from £44.20 return. But on the next one, 15 minutes later, the price plummets to £23.20 – almost 48 per cent less. Am I happy when I get my almost half-price rides? Absolutely not, because the ‘product’ is only worth £23.20, if that. Not only is the slightly earlier £44.20 fare not worth it, I consider it criminally expensive.

The story’s similar when buying items such as TVs and portable power banks that are small enough to carry in a car boot. Discounts of around 50 per cent have almost become the norm lately. And again, that’s because pre-discount official prices are so stupidly high.