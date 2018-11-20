Best power banks 2024

It’s easy to run your phone flat when you’re out and about, whether through heavy sat-nav app usage or lots of calls. Having a power bank means you can be up and running even though you’re away from a conventional charger. And it can be used for other gadgets with a suitable socket.

Most banks have conventional USB ports as well as, or instead of, the quicker USB-C ports. There are adaptors available to convert each to the other. Wireless (QI) charging is easier, but generally not quite as quick as using a cable. The capacity (in Ah) is the electronic fuel tank, but more power means more weight and expense. If you have a bank and a device capable of fast charging, the results can be up to three times quicker.

How we tested them

Using a USB-C cable, we connected each power bank to a Samsung S20 (4.5Ah battery) with a start reading of around five per cent for 15 minutes, noting the increase. We logged the technical spec of each device, including the capacity, number and type of ports, presence of wireless charging, weight and battery-state indicator (digital is easier to read). Finally, we considered the price, calculating the cost per Ah.

Reviews

MSC QI/QC Wireless Power Bank

Price: Around £25

Around £25 Capacity: 10Ah

10Ah Website: mobilesolarchargers.co.uk

mobilesolarchargers.co.uk Rating: 5 stars