Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Trip to France shows how horribly UK drivers are treated

Editor Paul Barker’s recent holiday was a surprisingly educational one

By:Paul Barker
10 Sep 2025
Opinion - driving in France

Summer holiday season meant I recently spent a couple of weeks in France, and the difference in how drivers there are treated, and how they act, was stark.

I’ll start with where they get it right, and the big one is parking. Out and about every day, from town to beach to shopping centre, we didn’t have to pay for parking once. Head down to Camber Sands in East Sussex on the south coast of England for more than three hours and you’re looking at £24. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A few hours in a town centre car park won’t be much better, so we saved enough money for a couple of family meals out on holiday. It really highlighted just how reliant UK councils have become on motorists coughing up to park their car everywhere they go, not to mention all the lovely fines that are increasingly franchised out to private enforcement firms. 

I also don’t remember even seeing a pothole on the generally smooth and well maintained roads, while the cycle lanes are a dream for anyone that wants to get their kids out on two wheels. And for those so inclined, a good number of big supermarkets had decent – in terms of quantity and speed – charging for electric cars

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Maybe it’s some sort of aged stereotype, but I was also surprised by the French drivers’ attitude to queuing in their cars. Even coming down a sliproad to join an existing queue on the main road, everyone was filtering in at the first opportunity in a polite and well mannered way. Compare that to the UK, where drivers will pull onto a disappearing sliproad to get a mere five cars further ahead in that M25 tailback. 

But there is a flip side. For example, imagine the reaction if you tried to charge a UK motorist more than £100 – the cost of our 500-mile trek back to Calais – to drive the fastest way from Brighton to Edinburgh. Yes, the French roads are generally empty and fast-flowing with their higher 130km/h (81mph) speed limit, but you pay through the nose for the privilege. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It took the best part of three hours less than if we’d avoided toll roads, though, so especially with kids it’s a bit of a no-brainer. But fuel consumption is noticeably higher at autoroute speeds, so you’re playing an interesting time versus money game on a long run as you compare ETA with MPG.

And then there’s the French attitude to roundabouts. In the UK it’s generally simple in terms of lane discipline, indication and car positioning, but it’s a dangerous game to make any such assumptions on the other side of the Channel. I’d never realised we were so disciplined over here! 

Then there’s the tailgating. Or driving as it’s known in France. The nation’s drivers are entirely comfortable sitting at road-rage-provoking proximity, sometimes at rather high speed, and no-one bats an eyelid. It’s not quite at the levels of spatial awareness in Italian city centres, but it’s in that ballpark. 

As a little aside, rolling off a ferry at Dover is the perfect example of how the UK treats its drivers. There’s a long-term shambles of temporary lanes and cones, badly signed to seemingly deliberately trick you into heading up the wrong road. A somewhat welcoming signal that we were home!

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best winter tyres 2025
Winter tyre test 2025 - header image, tyres next to a Volkswagen Golf

Best winter tyres 2025

Our testers warmed to the task of finding the best cold-weather rubber for your car
Product group tests
10 Sep 2025
New 2027 Smart #2 to feature bespoke chassis, with help from Mercedes and Geely
New Smart #2 teaser from Munich Motor Show 2025 - front, in a wooden crate

New 2027 Smart #2 to feature bespoke chassis, with help from Mercedes and Geely

Smart sees its new city car as core to its existence, so will pull out all the stops to make the new two-seat EV a gamechanger
News
8 Sep 2025
New Polestar 7 and 2 get top priority in brand’s big push for more sales
Polestar 7 render (watermarked) - front

New Polestar 7 and 2 get top priority in brand’s big push for more sales

Polestar is hoping to attract younger buyers with its Polestar 7 SUV and a new Polestar 2, giving them top priority in terms of development.
News
8 Sep 2025
New Audi TT? Stunning Audi Concept C previews stylish sports car for 2027
Audi Concept C - front

New Audi TT? Stunning Audi Concept C previews stylish sports car for 2027

Audi’s design language has hit a new direction with the new electric Concept C sports car
News
4 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom
Renault Clio Munich 2025 - front

Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom

The sixth generation of the huge selling Renault Clio has finally been revealed, and it will arrive in UK next year
News
9 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content