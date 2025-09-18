Make sure you test drive the steering wheel when buying a car

Earlier this year my colleague Tom Jervis quite rightly pointed out that car wheels are simply getting too big, which is somewhat consistent with another wheel that car makers seemingly can’t stop fiddling with: the steering wheel.

Except for perhaps a Caterham Seven, almost every car on sale now comes with buttons on the steering wheel. Yet, these can be welcome and useful tools to navigate infotainment systems without having to take your eyes off the road for extended periods of time. Indeed, the Renault-sourced Dacia Sandero’s steering wheel-mounted buttons work a treat and show there’s no excuse, budget-wise, to not have them function properly.

Not all brands prioritise function over form like Dacia, however. Touch-sensitive steering wheel ‘buttons’ (they’re more like pads) have come into vogue, and the likes of Mercedes and Audi have incorporated them into their cars. We’ve often found that it’s easy to inadvertently touch one of these buttons during normal driving.

Some other brands, such as Volkswagen and Cupra, have started to back-track on this kind of technology following negative feedback from customers. So, it’s worth checking whether a model you’re interested in buying has touch-sensitive buttons and then see if you can get on with them.