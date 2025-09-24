A full transition to electric cars isn't going to be easy

A couple of things have surfaced recently that illustrate just how hard the full transition to electric cars is going to be.

Firstly, anyone who wants to tow is going to have a bit of a nightmare. Think back to the summer and the number of caravans on the road, and you’ll understand the scale of the problem if they all have to charge every 100 miles or so.

As well as causing huge frustration for people having to top up two or three times to get to their destination, there are only a handful of charging bays where you don’t need to go through the rigmarole of unhitching.

While many drivers might not be too upset that caravanners could be inconvenienced to the point of giving up, this is just one element of a movement to EVs that isn’t designed to take everyone with it. What it means, in the short term at least, is that they’re likely to keep an internal combustion-engined car primarily for the weeks in the summer they want to get away with their caravan – then run it into the ground once we’re all unable to buy new ICE cars from 2035.