Want cheaper fuel? It's time Britain held a referendum on North Sea oil

Never during the uninterrupted 31-year/1,580-issue non-stop run of this weekly opinion column have I called for a car/motoring-related referendum. Until now. Apologies for stating the obvious, but a car, van or truck is kind of important if you’re one of the 42 million people holding a UK driving licence. With a bit of TLC, routine servicing and MoTs, our much-loved vehicles largely take care of themselves. Unlock, drive, park, lock, repeat pretty much sums up the ownership experience, right?

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But, in turn, ‘progress’ also means that buying the fuels for those motors can be an increasingly complex, inconvenient, painful and soul-destroying exercise. Examples: after the demonisation of diesel, it has, for some haters, become an almost taboo fuel. Never mind that it enables HGVs to haul food and other essentials... or high-mileage ambulances to transport patients.

While almost running on empty recently and trying to purchase petrol, I was forced to queue for what seemed like forever. The last time I drove a hydrogen car in the UK, it had to be trailered home to be refuelled. LPG pumps that were widely promoted and working well on forecourts in my area have all but disappeared. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve arrived at a public charging unit that has left me bereft of the electricity needed for the electric vehicles I’ve been driving…