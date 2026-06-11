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Opinion

My top tip for buying a used car? Check the tyres!

Deputy Editor Richard Ingram reveals the clues to look for to get an idea to how well a used car has been cared for

By:Richard Ingram
11 Jun 2026
Rich used car checks opinion

It’s amazing how much you can learn about a car’s previous life just by looking at the rubber it’s riding on. People often ask me how to tell whether the used car they’re looking at is a perfectly ripe peach or a lacklustre lemon. Yet the answer is often so nuanced that there aren’t enough words in an issue of our magazine to protect you from falling foul of unscrupulous sellers.

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But there are a few tips I can offer up that have stood me, my friends and Auto Express readers in good stead over the years – even if I’m forced to admit I’ve not always followed them to the letter myself.

The first one probably sounds obvious, but you should steer clear of models with missing paperwork or a patchy service history. Knowing that your chosen car has been maintained as per its manufacturer’s guidelines is essential; a missed oil change or belt replacement could do irreparable damage to the engine, with the potential for big bills later down the line. 

The next is something many buyers might not even consider. The term ‘tyre kicker’ is bandied about in second-hand circles, but if you’re serious about a car, checking the state of its rubber is crucial. Guaranteeing there’s enough life left on each corner is vital, but spotting any mismatched tread patterns or budget brands should send alarm bells ringing. 

The same can be said for consumables such as wipers – buying something with Bosch blades shows the previous owner wasn’t prepared to scrimp on the essentials. Checking things such as charge cables or OEM toolkits are present might also give you confidence that the last keeper wasn’t in the habit of penny pinching.

My final top tip is to look at the number plates. Buying a car that is still on its original plates could be a sign that it’s been supplied and looked after by a single franchised dealer. I’m not pinning any kind of sub-standard service on smaller independent garages, but generic plates often suggest a vehicle has been through an auction or bought by a soulless car supermarket. Yet if the car in question passes my previous tests, don’t let some faded perspex put you off.

Remember that nothing in the world of car sales is guaranteed, but following a few simple rules could save you, at best, the odd headache, or at worst, many thousands of pounds in repairs.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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