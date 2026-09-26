All-season tyres should be an investment, not a luxury

Let’s face it, summer is over. The heavens have opened and the heatwaves are behind us; the desk fans have been packed away and we’re almost ready to wear our warm coats to work – all in the blink of an eye.

While you might feel ready to adjust your thermostat or start eating stews instead of heat-beating salads, chances are you’ve not yet considered how the cold weather might affect your car or the type of driving you do. Alas, you’re not alone – we Brits are notoriously good at burying our heads in the sand when it comes to safety-critical stuff such as this.

In many countries in mainland Europe, drivers must switch to winter or all-season tyres for almost six months of the year. But in the UK, we’re free to skate around on as little as 1.6mm of tread, often clueless to the danger we’re putting ourselves and other road users in. Figures from the RAC claim fewer than 10 per cent of drivers change their tyres when the cold snap starts.

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A few years ago, I ran a Genesis GV70 on our long-term test fleet. Partway through the loan, I swapped the surprisingly sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tyres for a set of Goodyear Vector 4Seasons. While we didn’t see any snow that year – and to be frank, not that much ice, either – it completely transformed my thoughts and feelings about specialist rubber.

As our comprehensive all-season tyre test shows, you don’t have to be driving through a blizzard to reap the benefits of targeted tread patterns. Vastly improved water displacement and superior grip at lower temperatures will help keep you on the straight and narrow even when the weather gods turn nasty. Throw in a competent all-wheel drive system, like those highlighted in our list of new and used 4x4s, and you’ve got an unstoppable go-anywhere family wagon that’s sure to keep you and yours safe all year round.

So, as the nights draw in and the temperatures start to drop, maybe it’s time to consider switching your worn summer rubber for one of our award-winning all-season tyres? Equipping your car for all eventualities shouldn’t be a seasonal luxury; it’s a vital investment to keep you moving no matter what the weather throws at you.

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