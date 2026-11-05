You walk into a dealership and see the car you’ve been looking at online in the showroom, paintwork gleaming, new-car smell thick in the air. You want it, so you take a test drive. It’s brilliant and once you’re back inside, the sales reps give you a price for a model just like the one you’ve been driving. It seems a good deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But before you sign, take a moment to go over the specifications of what you’ve been offered. It’s now that you need to establish precisely what engine is in the car they’re tempting you with, because it could completely change the cost of ownership.

While most people might see this as a vital step in the car buying process, there are plenty of others who don’t really care about the technical details of an engine.

It’s easy to see why. Most modern engines can seem to be roughly the same size and technical layout. Turbocharging is the new measure of performance, and the metrics that once defined whether a car was fast or slow are now essentially irrelevant.

More than ever, though, different engines result in totally different running costs, especially if you’re looking at a pure ICE car without the benefit of any fuel-saving hybrid technology.