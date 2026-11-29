Brits want to buy electric cars, there’s no need for politicians to force us
Mike Rutherford thinks electric cars would be more popular with buyers if EV-related matters weren't so complicated.
Full disclosure: as someone who’s driven pure-electric road cars and prototypes since the early nineties, I was initially sceptical – perhaps even cautiously pessimistic – about such vehicles. Over time I grew to like, then love ’em. Still do.
Overall, though, EVs are selling in far lower volumes than expected – accounting for just 26.6 per cent of registrations so far this year. There are multiple reasons for the indecisiveness and wariness among potential customers: the global motor industry, trade bodies, political parties, pressure groups, public charging operators, the media – they must all share the blame for too often making EV-related matters too complicated and needlessly counter-productive.
Certain misguided makers did untold damage from the get-go by making ridiculously optimistic claims about how far their vehicles could travel on a charge in real-world use. We, the public, know the products as EVs, but industry associations and others confuse the issue by calling them BEVs. Since the Tory-Lib Dem coalition of 2010, and throughout subsequent Tory and Labour regimes, our ‘leaders’ have tried – and largely failed – to dictate the type of cars we should and shouldn’t buy.
Pro-EV lobbying groups have proliferated, yet too frequently issue questionable quotes – like the one last week from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, which claimed that the upfront cost of new EVs is now “equal to” that of petrol and diesel models. Truth is, some are, some aren’t. So why say otherwise?
What about our state broadcaster? In June, the BBC’s business unit screamed UK ZEV Mandate targets are “set to be weakened”. Then, at the start of this month, its political investigations desk assured us those targets were “expected to be reduced” in the week starting 15 November. As we went to press late on 20 November, they still hadn’t been.
I have more faith in the findings of the huge, international HERE survey that concludes Brits are among the keenest in the world to buy and drive pure-electric cars. At least they will be if politicians stop trying to force their hand, I strongly believe.
Another intriguing development in recent days is that BMW and Mercedes have promised to spend billions massively cranking up EV production in the US… while Tesla is doing the opposite by investing the same colossal sums in German factory sites.
On a lighter but still significant note, footage of Prince William steering an electric rickshaw in India was shown across the world last week. Imagine how massively Tata and, more importantly, the JLR organisation it owns, would have benefited had it facilitated the future King driving a Jaguar or Land Rover EV.
Better still, Wills at the wheel of the latest Landie and Kate in the imminent Type 01 could have won the priceless publicity picture of the year award. Missed opportunity? I reckon so.
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