Full disclosure: as someone who’s driven pure-electric road cars and prototypes since the early nineties, I was initially sceptical – perhaps even cautiously pessimistic – about such vehicles. Over time I grew to like, then love ’em. Still do.

Overall, though, EVs are selling in far lower volumes than expected – accounting for just 26.6 per cent of registrations so far this year. There are multiple reasons for the indecisiveness and wariness among potential customers: the global motor industry, trade bodies, political parties, pressure groups, public charging operators, the media – they must all share the blame for too often making EV-related matters too complicated and needlessly counter-productive.

Certain misguided makers did untold damage from the get-go by making ridiculously optimistic claims about how far their vehicles could travel on a charge in real-world use. We, the public, know the products as EVs, but industry associations and others confuse the issue by calling them BEVs. Since the Tory-Lib Dem coalition of 2010, and throughout subsequent Tory and Labour regimes, our ‘leaders’ have tried – and largely failed – to dictate the type of cars we should and shouldn’t buy.

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Pro-EV lobbying groups have proliferated, yet too frequently issue questionable quotes – like the one last week from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, which claimed that the upfront cost of new EVs is now “equal to” that of petrol and diesel models. Truth is, some are, some aren’t. So why say otherwise?