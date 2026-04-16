Britain's car industry may have just been handed a lifeline by Ireland, as a new proposal could allow the UK to be part of the EU’s Made in Europe scheme without imposing tariffs on Chinese imports.

Also known as the Industrial Accelerator Act, Made in Europe was devised to protect the European automotive industry from invasive, undercutting rivals from China. The European nations signed onto the scheme are able to dodge standard 10 per cent import tariffs when importing vehicles from another country which has ‘Made in Europe’ status, while EVs are granted access to local subsidy and incentive schemes, boosting their competitiveness.

“Made in Europe could effectively lock us out of Europe and, together with tougher rules of origin and ongoing trade disruption, the competitiveness of UK production is under threat,” said the chief executive of the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Mike Hawes.

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In 2025, 60 per cent of vehicles exported from the UK went to the EU, with this trade valued at €10 billion (€9 billion just in cars alone), making Europe the nation’s largest export market. With this in mind, the Government has been keen to strike a deal, but one of the main sticking points has been that of Chinese cars.