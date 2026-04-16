UK car industry gets €9 billion lifeline from new plan to dodge EU’s China tariffs
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says the EU’s view on the UK participating in the Made in Europe scheme has been “transformed”
Britain's car industry may have just been handed a lifeline by Ireland, as a new proposal could allow the UK to be part of the EU’s Made in Europe scheme without imposing tariffs on Chinese imports.
Also known as the Industrial Accelerator Act, Made in Europe was devised to protect the European automotive industry from invasive, undercutting rivals from China. The European nations signed onto the scheme are able to dodge standard 10 per cent import tariffs when importing vehicles from another country which has ‘Made in Europe’ status, while EVs are granted access to local subsidy and incentive schemes, boosting their competitiveness.
“Made in Europe could effectively lock us out of Europe and, together with tougher rules of origin and ongoing trade disruption, the competitiveness of UK production is under threat,” said the chief executive of the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Mike Hawes.
In 2025, 60 per cent of vehicles exported from the UK went to the EU, with this trade valued at €10 billion (€9 billion just in cars alone), making Europe the nation’s largest export market. With this in mind, the Government has been keen to strike a deal, but one of the main sticking points has been that of Chinese cars.
Chinese car manufacturers have flooded into Europe in recent years, pinching sales from the established brands by undercutting them. While the EU has placed additional tariffs on EVs and, more recently, hybrids hailing from China, the UK has been reluctant to do so, as this would inevitably push prices up for consumers. Consequently, Chinese manufacturers have experienced unparalleled success in the UK, with the Jaecoo 7 becoming the nation’s best-selling car for several months in a row.
With this in mind, a new proposal brought forward by Ireland, the incumbent president of the Council of the European Union, would allow the UK, as well as a handful of other countries such as Norway and Switzerland, to become Made in Europe ‘partners’ without having to comply with EU tariff laws. Striking a deal could also be very much in the EU’s interests, given how many manufacturers’ supply chains are tied to UK industry.
Speaking to the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “My sense is that view has been transformed and that is somewhat reflected in the agreement…. I think we are heading for a good outcome on Made in Europe, and I think there is a real understanding… we should also thank our allies who argued for us to be in Made in Europe, not outside.”
It’s worth pointing out that this proposal remains exactly that: a proposal. As such, it will be required to be approved by both the European Commission and European Parliament, something that could take months. It could even fall through altogether.
ZEV Mandate pressures
In the meantime, the UK car industry continues to criticise the Government’s electrification policies. Speaking at the SMMT’s summit, Paul Philpott, boss of Kia UK, said: “We have the most aggressive regulatory regime in the world. I see first-hand every day the cost of compliance – it’s eye-watering.”
Philpott claims the ZEV Mandate, which requires manufacturers ensure a certain proportion of their sales are EVs,“has made the journey to electrification a real threat to our industry and not the positive driver of change we all want it to be”.
As of the time of writing, the Government is preparing its response to a consultation it launched on a potential review of the ZEV Mandate earlier this year. Rumours suggest the result could be a watering-down of targets leading up to the 2035 phase-out of internal combustion vehicles, with electric car owner advocacy group, EVA England, calling any change to the current policy “a backwards step”.
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