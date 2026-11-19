Yet while more hybrid cars on the road might not seem like too much of a bad thing, the Climate Change Committee is quick to highlight how this type of powertrain is often a lot more polluting than originally thought. Historically, emissions figures for plug-in hybrids were calculated on the basis (also known as the Utility Factor) of the electrical side of the engine powering the vehicle around two-thirds of the time.

However, it’s since been found that the Utility Factor is typically much lower than this, with a recent study by the International Council of Clean Transport uncovering that the gap between tested and real-world emissions has risen from around two-and-a-half times in 2021 to over four times for cars registered in 2023.

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“Real-world data has consistently shown that PHEVs use significantly more fuel and produce significantly more emissions than test standards have assessed,” said Topping. With this in mind, he and the Committee called for an “update [to] the Utility Factor for PHEVs so the mandate credits real-world emissions reduction”.

As you might expect, such a viewpoint on the Government’s ZEV targets has been controversial. Chief executive of EV advocacy group EVA England Vicky Edmonds, said: “The Climate Change Committee is right: weakening the ZEV mandate would be a backwards step. The endless wrangling over targets is distracting from what really matters, and that is getting more people into electric cars.”

On the other hand, the UK’s Society of Motoring Manufacturers and Traders claimed: “The CCC ignores the damaging cost of the targets it defends: billions in unsustainable discounts and millions more in Government incentives, yet even with sky high fuel prices, fewer than three in ten drivers will switch this year. The industry cannot subsidise the transition indefinitely, which is why it is unified in seeking change.”

Auto Express has approached the Department for Transport for comment.

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