No decision yet on ZEV Mandate electric car sales targets relaxation, says PM

Prime Minister Andy Burnham insists that no decision has yet been made on changes to the government’s controversial ZEV Mandate, despite claims it is to be relaxed within days. Currently, the aim is for 80 per cent of new cars sold in the UK by 2030 to be electric vehicles with targets for EV sales tightening each year as we move towards that date, but BBC News had reported this was set to be eased this week.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As reported by the Press Association, Burnham was asked during a visit to Watford how a watering down of the plans could be justified to anyone perceiving it as a compromise to the government’s environmental agenda. He responded: “Well, the consultation on the mandate for zero-emission vehicles concluded only a fortnight ago, so obviously that is being looked at now…The range of responses to the consultation… so these reports are just that: they’re reports, they’re speculation and no decision has been made at this point.”

The news comes at the start of the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and follows a consultation into the ZEV Mandate that was launched in August amid growing pressure from the car industry over the plans.

Announcing the review at the time, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “It’s right we keep targets under review to ensure they’re practical and back British industry. The end goal hasn’t changed – but we need to take business with us on the journey and that’s exactly what we’re doing today by making sure industry has the chance to shape how we get there.”