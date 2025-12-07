EU votes to backtrack on EV ambitions: petrol and diesel car sales ban watered down further

European lawmakers have once again voted to abolish the 2035 ban on the sale of internal combustion-engined vehicles. Under a revised plan, car manufacturers must instead demonstrate a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, effectively enabling a small number of hybrid, as well as pure-petrol or pure-diesel cars to be sold beyond 2035.

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Voted for by members of the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Climate and Food Safety (ENVI) 48-to-30, the ‘Fit for 55’ plan will make it a legal obligation to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. However, following intense lobbying from the automotive sector, the legislation also includes a change to the EU’s 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, which was announced back in 2023.

Under European Commission plans, car manufacturers must, from 2035, ensure that their average registration fleet CO2 emissions are 90 per cent below that of the 75g per kilometre target established in 2021. In other words, they must hit a fleet-wide emissions target of just 7.5g/km.

However, the ENVI believes Europe should row back even further; as part of its vote, the group, which covers a variety of different political viewpoints, agreed on an 87.5 per cent reduction for cars and 80 per cent for vans. Furthermore, the ENVI proposes that the 40 per cent van CO2 emission reduction required by 2030 should be reduced to just 35 per cent.