Car Deal of the Day: Just launched Peugeot 2008 facelift for only £161 per month

The facelifted Peugeot 2008 has only just launched in the UK but there are deals to be had already with this offer from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts really grabbing our attention.

This personal contract hire agreement is based over two years and requires a sensible £1,935 initial deposit and then monthly payments of £161. The deal is also based on an annual mileage limit of 5,000, although this can be extended to 10,000, raising the monthly payments by just £26. Given that the updated 2008 is still so new to the market, the deal is on a factory-order, but Nationwide vehicle contracts will offer a quick turnaround with a March delivery.

Despite the bargain price tag, the car in question is a mid-range Allure model, which certainly lives up to its name. It features larger 17-inch rims, front parking sensors, a useful height adjustable boot floor, and some extra USB charging sockets. The new 2008 also comes with an extensive exterior redesign, which helps it look fresh in the congested small SUV segment.

One of the 2008’s most impressive features is the i-Cockpit layout inside. The driver-focused arrangement looks swish and there’s a 10-inch driver’s display together with a high resolution 10-inch touchscreen that has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity built-in.

Powering this 2008 is the PureTech petrol engine found in a whole range of Peugeot models. It’s a good engine with plenty of punch (129bhp and 230Nm of torque), enough for a 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds. That’s pretty respectable when you factor in the 2008’s fuel efficiency - Peugeot claims 52.6mpg on a combined cycle.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

