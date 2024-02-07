Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month

Low initial deposit

The Peugeot 2008 has just received a facelift and is one of the best small SUVs currently on the market. Despite the refreshed 2008 only recently landing on UK shores, there are already some deals to be had, such as this lease deal from Leaseloco for as little as £148 per month.

This Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement is based on an 18-month period and requires a reasonable £1,780 initial deposit with monthly payments of £148 thereafter. The agreed annual mileage allowance is 5,000 but if you decide to up this to 10,000 it will add an extra £28 onto the monthly payment.

Despite the low monthly payments, the 2008 isn’t low on in-car kit. The car in question is the mid-range Allure model which features 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as standard. However, the party piece of the 2008 is the digital i-Cockpit set-up with a 10-inch driver’s display together with a 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen.

Under the bonnet, the Peugeot 2008 is powered by a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine which is found in a wide range of Peugeot models – everything from the 208 supermini to the 308 family hatchback. Performance is decent, the engine producing 129bhp and 230Nm of torque, and fuel economy is respectable with Peugeot claiming 52.6mpg on a combined cycle. Overall running costs shouldn’t break the bank.

