News

Car Deal of the Day: fresh faced Peugeot E-2008 EV for a low £230 a month

The all-electric version of Peugeot’s small SUV is stylish, comfortable and our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 5 June

by: Ellis Hyde
5 Jun 2024
Peugeot E-2008 - front tracking
  • Extravagant looks and upmarket interior
  • In stock now for quick delivery
  • £230 per month with £2,352 initial payment

We’ve featured the recently refreshed, petrol-powered Peugeot 2008 as our Deal of the Day more than once, but this time we’ve found an offer for the all-electric E-2008, and it's through our parent company Carwow.

A three-year lease deal for the Peugeot E-2008 in mid-range Allure trim requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,352, followed by monthly payments of just £230 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £12 a month more. 

In fact, even with the mileage allowance upped to 10,000 miles per year, the Peugeot E-2008 still only costs £250 per month, and requires a similar down payment.

This particular E-2008 isn't the choice for people who cover lots of miles, because its 50kWh battery offers a maximum range of 213 miles. Based on our experience with EVs, around 150 to 170 miles from a charge would be a more realistic figure day to day, although that’s no issue if you’re someone with a 20-mile commute to the office. 

During our testing, we found the E-2008 comfortable to drive for the most part, as its ride does a good job filtering out bumps from pockmarked British roads and it manages to keep wind and road noise at bay on the motorway better than some rivals. The interior feels upmarket for a car at this price, there’s enough room for kids in the back seats and the 434 litres of boot space is decent. 

Unfortunately, like with all modern Peugeots, some potential buyers might not get on with the i-Cockpit cabin design, which features a small steering wheel that the driver is supposed to look over to read the dials. It doesn’t suit everyone and makes for an uncomfortable driving position for some people. We recommend taking the car for a test drive to make sure if it works for you before signing on the dotted line.

If you can get along with the dials, this E-2008 comes in mid-range Allure trim: our pick of the range. Standard kit includes a 10-inch HD touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital driver’s display, leather-effect upholstery, funky 17-inch rims, front and rear parking sensors, plus plenty of driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Peugeot E-2008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

