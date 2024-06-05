Car Deal of the Day: fresh faced Peugeot E-2008 EV for a low £230 a month

Extravagant looks and upmarket interior

In stock now for quick delivery

£230 per month with £2,352 initial payment

We’ve featured the recently refreshed, petrol-powered Peugeot 2008 as our Deal of the Day more than once, but this time we’ve found an offer for the all-electric E-2008, and it's through our parent company Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A three-year lease deal for the Peugeot E-2008 in mid-range Allure trim requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,352, followed by monthly payments of just £230 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £12 a month more.

In fact, even with the mileage allowance upped to 10,000 miles per year, the Peugeot E-2008 still only costs £250 per month, and requires a similar down payment.

This particular E-2008 isn't the choice for people who cover lots of miles, because its 50kWh battery offers a maximum range of 213 miles. Based on our experience with EVs, around 150 to 170 miles from a charge would be a more realistic figure day to day, although that’s no issue if you’re someone with a 20-mile commute to the office.