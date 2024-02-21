Car Deal of the Day: Flamboyant Peugeot E-208 electric supermini for £211 a month

Eye-catching looks

215-mile range

£211 per month with £2,540 initial payment

The refreshed Peugeot E-208 only went on sale in the UK in October last year, but Arbury Leasing is already offering the striking yet classy all-electric supermini for close to £200 a month.

This two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £2,540, followed by 23 monthly payments of £211. If you want a slightly longer lease, increasing the contract length to three years only adds £8 to the monthly payments and less than £100 to the deposit.

Similarly, the annual mileage limit for this particular deal is 5,000 miles per year, but this can be increased to 8,000 miles for less than £15 a month more.

Standard kit on this E-208 E-Style includes 16-inch ‘Noma’ alloy wheels, eco LED headlights, a seven-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, acoustic windscreen to reduce interior noise and Peugeot’s Active Safety Brake system that includes pedestrian detection.

One less impressive feature of the E-208 E-Style edition’s cabin are the analogue dials with a small 3.5-inch display between. Plus, like all modern Peugeots, the E-208 is equipped with a small low-mounted steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over the top of to see the instruments, which doesn’t suit every driver. We recommend giving the setup a try for yourself before placing your order.

E-Style models also use a 50kWh battery, rather than the newer 54kWh unit introduced as part of the E-208’s recent facelift. Nevertheless, it still provides a range of up to 215 miles, while the 100kW maximum charging speed allows for 20 to 80 per cent top-up in about 30 minutes. Select Sport mode and the E-208, with its 134bhp and 260Nm of torque, will sprint from 0-62mph in just over eights seconds.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Peugeot E-208 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...