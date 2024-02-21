Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Flamboyant Peugeot E-208 electric supermini for £211 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 21 February is the classy and recently facelifted Peugeot E-208 all-electric supermini

by: Ellis Hyde
21 Feb 2024
Peugeot e-208 - front static
  • Eye-catching looks
  • 215-mile range
  • £211 per month with £2,540 initial payment

The refreshed Peugeot E-208 only went on sale in the UK in October last year, but Arbury Leasing is already offering the striking yet classy all-electric supermini for close to £200 a month.

This two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £2,540, followed by 23 monthly payments of £211. If you want a slightly longer lease, increasing the contract length to three years only adds £8 to the monthly payments and less than £100 to the deposit.

Similarly, the annual mileage limit for this particular deal is 5,000 miles per year, but this can be increased to 8,000 miles for less than £15 a month more. 

Standard kit on this E-208 E-Style includes 16-inch ‘Noma’ alloy wheels, eco LED headlights, a seven-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, acoustic windscreen to reduce interior noise and Peugeot’s Active Safety Brake system that includes pedestrian detection. 

One less impressive feature of the E-208 E-Style edition’s cabin are the analogue dials with a small 3.5-inch display between. Plus, like all modern Peugeots, the E-208 is equipped with a small low-mounted steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over the top of to see the instruments, which doesn’t suit every driver. We recommend giving the setup a try for yourself before placing your order.

E-Style models also use a 50kWh battery, rather than the newer 54kWh unit introduced as part of the E-208’s recent facelift. Nevertheless, it still provides a range of up to 215 miles, while the 100kW maximum charging speed allows for 20 to 80 per cent top-up in about 30 minutes. Select Sport mode and the E-208, with its 134bhp and 260Nm of torque, will sprint from 0-62mph in just over eights seconds.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Peugeot E-208 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month
Defender Hard Top - downhill off road
News

Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month

The current Defender is a fantastic SUV van for businesses and is our Car Deal of the Day for 20 February
20 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month
SEAT Leon e-Hybrid - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month

This SEAT Leon comes in stylish FR trim and is our Deal of the Day for 19 February
19 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month
Subaru Solterra - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month

The Subaru Solterra is a practical family EV for a bargain price - making it our Deal of the Day for 16 February
16 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco
15 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes
Ford Ranger - side
News

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes

HMRC scraps its plan to axe the benefit-in-kind ‘loophole’ for pick-ups, a week after announcing it
19 Feb 2024
“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”
Opinion - Ford Explorer
Opinion

“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”

With EV market share shrinking, Mike Rutherford thinks there might be delays to the proposed 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars
19 Feb 2024
New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs
Dacia C-Neo exclusive image - front
News

New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs

The Dacia C-Neo is set to trump many hatchback rivals when it comes to space, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
16 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content