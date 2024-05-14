Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 14 May is ideal for those looking for a stylish stopgap car

by: Ellis Hyde
14 May 2024
Peugeot E-208 - main image
  • Stylish French supermini
  • 8,000 miles per year allowance
  • £140 a month with £1,686 initial payment

If you’re looking for a stopgap car to cover lots of miles in, and fancy something that can turn heads too, this deal we found for the snazzy Peugeot 208 supermini should be right up your street.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Leaseloco is currently offering the recently refreshed Peugeot 208 on an 18-month lease with a generous annual mileage limit of 8,000 miles per year for just £140 a month with an initial payment of £1,686. If you fancy a slightly longer lease, extending the contract to 24 months only brings the monthly price up to £162.

This mid-range Allure trim model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED ‘three-claw’ daytime running lights, a 10-inch HD touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, USB-C charging ports, front and rear parking sensors, privacy glass and an acoustic windscreen to reduce cabin noise.

The 208 also features a 10-inch digital driver’s display as part of Peugeot’s divisive ‘i-Cockpit’ interior design. It includes a small low-mounted steering wheel that drivers are supposed to look over the top of to see the instruments, which doesn’t suit every driver, which is why we recommend giving the setup a try for yourself before placing an order.

The 208’s turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol produces 99bhp and 205Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s good for 0-62mph in just over 10 seconds, and can return up to 58.2mpg if you’re careful. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Peugeot 208 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, well equipped Hyundai i20 for less than £200 a month
Hyundai i20 main image
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, well equipped Hyundai i20 for less than £200 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 May is a recently facelifted i20 supermini that’s loaded with kit
13 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is a bargain EV SUV at £260 a month
Nissan Ariya - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is a bargain EV SUV at £260 a month

A spacious SUV with a quality cabin - the Nissan Ariya is our Deal of the Day for 11 May
11 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate is a fully-loaded SUV at just £172 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate is a fully-loaded SUV at just £172 a month

Vauxhall’s Grandland SUV is a solid family car and at this bargain price it’s our Deal of the Day for 10 May
10 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Vitara is a frugal family SUV for £177 a month
Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Hybrid SZ5 - main image
News

Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Vitara is a frugal family SUV for £177 a month

The Vitara is a worthy SUV competitor and at this price it's hard to ignore - making it our Deal of the Day for 9 May
9 May 2024

Most Popular

‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Opinion

‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’

Mike Rutheford thinks electric car prices are still far too expensive
12 May 2024
Volkswagen Tiguan vs Hyundai Tucson 2024 twin test: family SUVs fight it out
Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson - front cornering
Car group tests

Volkswagen Tiguan vs Hyundai Tucson 2024 twin test: family SUVs fight it out

The new Volkswagen Tiguan takes on the Hyundai Tucson for compact family-SUV honours
11 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate is a fully-loaded SUV at just £172 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate is a fully-loaded SUV at just £172 a month

Vauxhall’s Grandland SUV is a solid family car and at this bargain price it’s our Deal of the Day for 10 May
10 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content