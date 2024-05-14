Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month

Stylish French supermini

If you’re looking for a stopgap car to cover lots of miles in, and fancy something that can turn heads too, this deal we found for the snazzy Peugeot 208 supermini should be right up your street.

Leaseloco is currently offering the recently refreshed Peugeot 208 on an 18-month lease with a generous annual mileage limit of 8,000 miles per year for just £140 a month with an initial payment of £1,686. If you fancy a slightly longer lease, extending the contract to 24 months only brings the monthly price up to £162.

This mid-range Allure trim model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED ‘three-claw’ daytime running lights, a 10-inch HD touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, USB-C charging ports, front and rear parking sensors, privacy glass and an acoustic windscreen to reduce cabin noise.

The 208 also features a 10-inch digital driver’s display as part of Peugeot’s divisive ‘i-Cockpit’ interior design. It includes a small low-mounted steering wheel that drivers are supposed to look over the top of to see the instruments, which doesn’t suit every driver, which is why we recommend giving the setup a try for yourself before placing an order.

The 208’s turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol produces 99bhp and 205Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s good for 0-62mph in just over 10 seconds, and can return up to 58.2mpg if you’re careful.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

