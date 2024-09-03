Car Deal of the Day: snazzy Peugeot 208 for only £179 per month

Sharp looks and nice to drive

Top-of-the-range GT trim

£179 per month with a £1,912 initial payment

The Peugeot 208 stands out in the busy supermini class, thanks to its trendy, quite flamboyant design – both inside and out – which is why style-conscious drivers will be excited to hear top-spec models are currently available for £179 per month through our parent site Carwow.

The three-year lease deal we found for the Peugeot 208 GT comes from VIP Gateway via Carwow. It requires a fairly low initial payment of £1,912, followed by monthly payments of £179. The deal is based on an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but increasing this to 8,000 miles costs £15 extra per month.

This top-of-the-range GT trim model comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, a 10-inch HD touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10-inch digital instrument panel, a wireless smartphone charging pad, ambient lighting, a reversing camera, keyless entry and start, and an acoustic windscreen to reduce noise in the cabin.

The 208 also provides a respectable 352 litres of boot space. However, this isn’t the most spacious supermini and adults can feel cramped when sitting in the back.

But our biggest gripe is probably Peugeot’s divisive ‘i-Cockpit’ layout. This requires the driver to look over the top of the small low-mounted steering wheel to read the instruments, which can result in an awkward driving position for some people. That’s why we recommend giving the set-up a try for yourself before placing an order.

This particular 208 features a simple turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and a six-speed manual gearbox. There’s 99bhp and 205Nm of torque on tap, which is good for 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds, and can return up to 58.2mpg if you’re a frugal driver.

