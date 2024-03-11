Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 3008 family SUV for £227 per month

This spacious family SUV with plenty of kit and mild-hybrid tech is our Deal of the Day for 11 March

by: Ellis Hyde
11 Mar 2024
Peugeot 3008 - full front
  • New mpg-boosting mild-hybrid tech
  • Spacious interior and massive 591-litre boot
  • £227 per month with £2,051 initial payment

With the all-new, third-generation Peugeot 3008 (and pure-electric E-3008) arriving this year, it means there are plenty of deals to be had on the current, and still highly respected, version of the sharp-looking and spacious family SUV.

Our pick of the bunch is this offer from Select Car Leasning of a two-year lease on the 3008 in top-of-the-range GT trim with Peugeot’s new efficiency-boosting mild-hybrid powertrain. The Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £2,051 and reasonable monthly payments of £227.99 thereafter.

This particular deal comes with an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but that can be increased to 8,000 miles for around £18 a month more.

The mild-hybrid powertrain in the 3008 Hybrid pairs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a six-speed automatic transmission that has an electric motor built into it. It offers a handy boost in fuel economy over pure-petrol models, with Peugeot claiming the 3008 Hybrid can return up to 53.3mpg, compared to 46.4mpg, at best, from regular automatic petrol 3008s.

When we tested the 3008 Hybrid, we were surprised by how much time we spent driving on pure-electric power, despite the car only using a very small 0.9kWh battery to feed its e-motor. With the engine off so much, the 3008 Hybrid offers a definite improvement in refinement compared to pure-petrol models, too.

Range-topping GT trim comes with lots of kit as well, including full LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 10-inch HD touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, blue ambient lighting, 180-degree reversing camera and myriad safety systems like blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and front collision warning.

We like how spacious the interior of the 3008 still feels, and the car’s cavernous 591-litre boot, but Peugeot’s i-Cockpit setup continues to split opinion. The small steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over to see the high-set instruments can create an uncomfortable driving position for some, so we recommend trying it yourself before placing an order. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Peugeot 3008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

