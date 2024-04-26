Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 3008 is fresh on the SUV scene for £245 a month

The latest 3008 is a marked improvement on the old one and at under £250 a month, it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 April

by: Alastair Crooks
26 Apr 2024
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering
  • Amazing interior
  • Efficient engine 
  • £245 a month

The Peugeot 3008 has been one of our favourite family SUVs for a while and that’s set to continue with the all-new third-generation model - which is now available on some very keen leasing deals

This personal contract hire agreement we found on Central Vehicle Leasing requires only £245 to get Peugeot’s new 3008 on your driveway. There’s an initial payment of £2,951 to pay with the deal running over an 18-month period. The mileage limit per year is 8,000 miles - an extra £14 a month would extend this to 10,000 miles. As the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid is so new, you’ll have to wait 17 weeks before your order is ready.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available in all-electric E-3008 form or in this hybrid guise, the latest 3008 has the honour of being the first car to sit on the Stellantis group’s new STLA Medium architecture. From our first experience with the E-3008, we expect the 3008 hybrid to be brilliantly refined and with solid road manners. 

There’s a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine under the bonnet, working together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. There’s a 10.2-second 0-62mph time, but more importantly Peugeot says the SUV can return an impressive 52.5mpg on average with CO2 emissions of 122g/km. 

Being in the Allure trim level, this 3008 gets a whopping 21-inch curved panoramic display on the dash, sat-nav, Peugeot’s classy i-Toggle set up, a wireless smartphone charger, a reversing camera and keyless go. 

The 3008 stands out visually with the coupe-SUV roofline and new iteration of Peugeot’s ‘three-claw’ LED daytime running lights. A set of very funky ‘Yari’ 19-inch wheels also come as standard. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Peugeot 3008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a top class family EV for £215 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a top class family EV for £215 a month

The award-winning Ioniq 5 as a do-it-all electric car and our Deal of the Day for 25 April
25 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty SEAT Ibiza supermini for just £169 a month
SEAT Ibiza facelift - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty SEAT Ibiza supermini for just £169 a month

Celebrate the Ibiza’s 40th birthday with our Deal of the Day for 24 April
24 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Aygo X is a sharp looking little city car for £191 a month
Toyota Aygo X Undercover - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Aygo X is a sharp looking little city car for £191 a month

The Toyota Aygo X is well-equipped and fun to drive - making it our Car Deal of the Day for Tuesday 23 April
23 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: ever-popular Vauxhall Corsa for only £167 a month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: ever-popular Vauxhall Corsa for only £167 a month

The Vauxhall Corsa might be a supermini, but it’s spacious and drives well - making it our Deal of the Day for 22 April
22 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value
Dacia Duster - front
Road tests

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value

The latest version of the Dacia Duster is more capable than ever, while remaining a bargain
25 Apr 2024
New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring
BYD Seagull - front
News

New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring

A new European-market BYD Seagull electric supermini is set to hit UK showrooms in the second half of next year
24 Apr 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content