Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 3008 is fresh on the SUV scene for £245 a month

The Peugeot 3008 has been one of our favourite family SUVs for a while and that’s set to continue with the all-new third-generation model - which is now available on some very keen leasing deals.

This personal contract hire agreement we found on Central Vehicle Leasing requires only £245 to get Peugeot’s new 3008 on your driveway. There’s an initial payment of £2,951 to pay with the deal running over an 18-month period. The mileage limit per year is 8,000 miles - an extra £14 a month would extend this to 10,000 miles. As the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid is so new, you’ll have to wait 17 weeks before your order is ready.

Available in all-electric E-3008 form or in this hybrid guise, the latest 3008 has the honour of being the first car to sit on the Stellantis group’s new STLA Medium architecture. From our first experience with the E-3008, we expect the 3008 hybrid to be brilliantly refined and with solid road manners.

There’s a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine under the bonnet, working together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. There’s a 10.2-second 0-62mph time, but more importantly Peugeot says the SUV can return an impressive 52.5mpg on average with CO2 emissions of 122g/km.

Being in the Allure trim level, this 3008 gets a whopping 21-inch curved panoramic display on the dash, sat-nav, Peugeot’s classy i-Toggle set up, a wireless smartphone charger, a reversing camera and keyless go.

The 3008 stands out visually with the coupe-SUV roofline and new iteration of Peugeot’s ‘three-claw’ LED daytime running lights. A set of very funky ‘Yari’ 19-inch wheels also come as standard.

