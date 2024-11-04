Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 3008 is a bit of French fancy for £219 a month

Eye-catching design

Fine practicality

£219 a month

The latest Peugeot 3008 may have only just arrived in showrooms, but there are deals to be had already. Thanks to this offer we found from Select Car Leasing Peugeot via our parent site Carwow, you could be sitting in Peugeot’s new mid-size SUV for less than £220 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This personal contract hire agreement runs over two years and requires a £2,926 initial deposit, after which you’ll have monthly payments of £219. Annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles, but you can double the limit if you can stretch to £254 a month.

We wouldn’t blame you either, because the Peugeot 3008 is a lovely place to spend time. The cabin is impressive, thanks to both its eye-catching design and the level of quality in the materials. The centre console that sweeps away from the driver, combined with the curved 21-inch dual screen display on top of the dash, certainly gives the 3008 a distinctive feel.

Practicality is a strong suit of the 3008 as well. There are some lovely deep storage areas in the cabin, plus tall adults will be comfortable in the rear, despite the rakish coupe-like roofline. And the 588-litre boot should be able to cater for most families' needs.

The Allure model here is the most basic 3008, but you won’t be left wanting for kit. There’s dual-zone climate control, a rear parking camera, a wireless smartphone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition and electric front seats.

The 1.2-litre hybrid powertrain is a known entity and matches the character of the 3008 well. It’s not the quickest, but it returns a respectable 52.5mpg and is fairly refined at speed.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Peugeot 3008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...