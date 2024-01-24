Car Deal of the Day: striking Peugeot 308 family hatchback for only £199 a month
The 308 is a sharp dresser in the family hatchback segment, and our Car Deal of the Day for 24 January
- Premium-feeling cabin
- £199 a month and no additional fees
- 6,000 miles per year
‘Desirable’ and ‘family hatchback’ aren’t two phrases that often go together, unless you’re talking about the latest Peugeot 308. It offers more striking looks and a more premium-feeling cabin than the Volkswagen Golf it rivals, and right now you can get yourself a generously equipped mid-range version for less than 200 quid a month.
This particular Personal Contract Hire agreement we found on Leasing.com requires an initial payment of £1,791 and monthly payments of £199 thereafter. The deal is for an 18-month lease, but that means you can get yourself the next hot new car when the time comes to hand back the keys, plus there are no additional fees.
Another added bonus is the annual mileage agreement of 6,000 miles, which should be plenty for most people, although it can be increased to 8,000 per year for an extra £5.76 a month and around £217 added to the initial payment.
The model in the deal we found comes in mid-range Allure trim, which comes as standard with 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a 180-degree reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, dual 10-inch displays, leather effect and cloth upholstery, comfort front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It also uses Peugeot’s tried-and-tested 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine that delivers 129bhp and a 0-62mph time of 9.7 seconds, which is respectable enough. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
According to Peugeot, this combo in Allure-spec models should also return up to 52.1mpg if you don’t break out your lead foot too often.
The 308 might be related to the Vauxhall Astra underneath, but you wouldn’t know by looking at the striking exterior. The same goes for the 308’s cabin, which feels a cut above those of its rivals, and the tech onboard is equally impressive. The graphics on the 10-inch touchscreen are crisp and clear, with a set of touch-sensitive shortcut keys below that you can customise to prioritise the functions you use most.
As always with modern Peugeots, we recommend you give the 308 and its i-Cockpit setup a try for yourself before placing any orders. The idea is you look over the top of the small, sporty steering wheel to read the 10-inch digital driver’s display, rather than looking through it. The setup is unique and works well for some, but not everyone, hence our hesitation to order sight unseen.
As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.
