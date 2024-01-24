Car Deal of the Day: striking Peugeot 308 family hatchback for only £199 a month

Premium-feeling cabin

£199 a month and no additional fees

6,000 miles per year

‘Desirable’ and ‘family hatchback’ aren’t two phrases that often go together, unless you’re talking about the latest Peugeot 308. It offers more striking looks and a more premium-feeling cabin than the Volkswagen Golf it rivals, and right now you can get yourself a generously equipped mid-range version for less than 200 quid a month.

This particular Personal Contract Hire agreement we found on Leasing.com requires an initial payment of £1,791 and monthly payments of £199 thereafter. The deal is for an 18-month lease, but that means you can get yourself the next hot new car when the time comes to hand back the keys, plus there are no additional fees.

Another added bonus is the annual mileage agreement of 6,000 miles, which should be plenty for most people, although it can be increased to 8,000 per year for an extra £5.76 a month and around £217 added to the initial payment.

The model in the deal we found comes in mid-range Allure trim, which comes as standard with 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a 180-degree reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, dual 10-inch displays, leather effect and cloth upholstery, comfort front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.